Learn the Signs – Start the Conversation

Millions of people are affected by mental health challenges each year in the United States, and one in three people in the metro are experiencing chronic depression.

To increase our community’s understanding of mental health challenges and reduce the barriers associated with seeking help, UWM has developed a partnership with Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare to expand access to free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training.

Supported and championed by UWM’s Women United group, MHFA training is a skills-based training course that takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health by improving one’s understanding and providing the tools needed to create an action plan.

More than three million Americans have already become Mental Health First Aiders through this internationally recognized, evidence-based training program, and you never know who your training could help.

For more information or to sign up for a MHFA class, call 211 or go to: UnitedWayMidlands.org/MHFA