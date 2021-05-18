UNO partnerships drive efforts in counterterrorism, ID of fallen service members

“The threat of another Timothy McVeigh rising is very real, and we need to recognize and engage on the issues that lead to radicalization and violence in order to stop it,” Ligon said. “But it’s important to remember that our history is written, too, by the countless Americans who work earnestly every day to prevent his brand of betrayal, extremism, and violence.”

NCITE is far from UNO’s first research institution with ties to the military and national security. Under the leadership of Sachin Pawaskar, Ph.D., a professor of practice within UNO’s College of Information Science & Technology, graduate and undergraduate students have collaborated with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at Offutt Air Force Base to identify the remains of fallen service members since 2017.

Notably, students created algorithms that have been used to identify the remains of more than 200 service members who were killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the Japanese military bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941. The project, called CoRA, or Comingled Remains Analytics Ecosystem, shortened portions of the identification process so that weeks worth of work could be accomplished in a few hours.