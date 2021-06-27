USAF Heartland of America Band to perform free concert at Turner Park on July 3

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band’s commercial music group, Raptor, will present a patriotic, all-ages concert as an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street.

With extraordinary talent and a range of music—from rock-n-roll classics, country standards and patriotic favorites, to the chart-topping hits of today—the members of Raptor proudly showcase the Air Force’s excellence, precision and innovation in every performance.

The 75 minute program will span all genres of American music from rock, pop and country, to soul, jazz and funk. Highlights will include songs made famous by Dolly Parton, James Brown, Johnny Cash, Pharrell Williams, Fleetwood Mac and the many artists of Motown. The concert will conclude with a special musical salute to all of our military service members, past and present, who have selflessly served their country.

In addition to enhancing community relations and supporting the USAF recruiting mission, Raptor deploys to support our service members and collaborate with embassies, sharing American culture while building lasting international partnerships.