USAF Offutt Brass to present a series of free community concerts in October

The United States Air Force Offutt Brass will present free patriotic community concerts this month.

Performances include:

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 12210 S. 36th St., Bellevue

2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 12210 S. 36th St., Bellevue Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave, Fremont

7 p.m. at Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave, Fremont Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. at Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.

Offutt Brass will perform as a brass quintet, with the addition of both a percussionist and a vocalist. Their program, “Remembering All Things American,” encompasses a variety of musical styles, with selections ranging from classical to American jazz and popular songs.

Examples include American composer Leroy Anderson's "Bugler's Holiday," American composer Edwin Bagley's "National Emblem," and American composers Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Patriotic selections will both open and close the show, including a special tribute to all military service members and their families, both past and present, who have selflessly served the United States.

For these performances, seating will be limited and mask wearing is encouraged. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime.