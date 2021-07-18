Volunteer of the Year: Alexis Sherman a passionate advocate for inclusion

From the first moment that the Inclusive Communities team met Alexis Sherman, an unshakeable bond was formed. Alexis had just started working at the College of St. Mary (CSM) in 2017. She was tasked with expanding diversity and inclusion discussions for the college and engaged Inclusive Communities for the Omaha Table Talk and IncluCity programs. That partnership with CSM has grown and deepened over the years because of Alexis’ belief in equity and inclusion.

“Alexis has really internalized our mission and brought her colleagues, peers and students into the Inclusive Communities family. There was never a conversation about this, instead Alexis took it upon herself to live out the mission of Inclusive Communities,” says Program Partner Colin McGrew. While Alexis’ involvement with Inclusive Communities began with Omaha Table Talk, she has become a volunteer for other lines of programming including IncluCity. “When we are in a pinch, we know that we can always rely on Alexis. It’s rewarding to see how she breathes strength, resilience and passion for the work of building equity and dismantling systems of oppression into all she does,” said McGrew.