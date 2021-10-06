Warm up, fill up with Healthy Cottage Pie, a simple yet hearty fall dish

As fall comes around the corner, you need easy new recipes that would make weeknights a breeze. With this Certified Piedmontese Cottage Pie, you get both convenience and a healthy, hearty meal.
Ingredients
Mashed Potatoes
• 2 ½ pounds russet (baking) potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 -to 1 ½ inch chunks
• ¾ cup low salt chicken broth (plus you’ll need another cup of broth for the casserole)
• 3 tbsp good quality olive oil
• 1 ½ tsp kosher salt, or to taste
• Several grinds of fresh black pepper, to taste
• 2 tbsp black pepper
• 1 tbsp garlic powder
Vegetables and Meat
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• 1 lb Certified Piedmontese Ground Beef (We used our Grass Fed, Grass Finished Beef)
• 3 carrots, peeled and chopped (1 ½ cups chopped)
• 1 large onion, peeled and chopped (about 1 ½ cups chopped)
• 1 cup low-salt chicken broth
• 2 bags of frozen mixed vegetables
• 1 tsp kosher salt or more, to taste
• ½ tsp cayenne pepper (depending on how hot you like it)
• Several grinds of black pepper
Directions
1. Cover potatoes with cold water in a large pot and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil and cook for 15 minutes or until just tender. Drain and mash with ¾ cup broth, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1½ teaspoons salt and several grinds of black pepper, to taste.
2. While potatoes are cooking, preheat oven to 400ºF. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large (preferably cast iron) skillet, over medium heat. Start cooking your ground beef.
3. Add chicken broth, carrots, onions, and seasoning to the pan, and continue to cook until onions are translucent and ground beef is cooked.
4. To assemble the pie, use a spatula to smooth out the meat filling in the bottom of the skillet or casserole with the frozen mixed vegetables. Spread the mashed potatoes out evenly on top and use the tines of a fork to make swirly patterns in the potatoes, if you like.
5. Bake, uncovered, in the top third of the oven for 25 minutes, or until heated through and golden brown in spots. Rest casserole for 10-15 minutes and serve.
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.