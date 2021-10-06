Warm up, fill up with Healthy Cottage Pie, a simple yet hearty fall dish

• 1 lb Certified Piedmontese Ground Beef (We used our Grass Fed, Grass Finished Beef)

• 3 carrots, peeled and chopped (1 ½ cups chopped)

• 1 large onion, peeled and chopped (about 1 ½ cups chopped)

• 1 cup low-salt chicken broth

• 2 bags of frozen mixed vegetables

• 1 tsp kosher salt or more, to taste

• ½ tsp cayenne pepper (depending on how hot you like it)

• Several grinds of black pepper

Directions

1. Cover potatoes with cold water in a large pot and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil and cook for 15 minutes or until just tender. Drain and mash with ¾ cup broth, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1½ teaspoons salt and several grinds of black pepper, to taste.

2. While potatoes are cooking, preheat oven to 400ºF. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large (preferably cast iron) skillet, over medium heat. Start cooking your ground beef.

3. Add chicken broth, carrots, onions, and seasoning to the pan, and continue to cook until onions are translucent and ground beef is cooked.