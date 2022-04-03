Week of the Young Child brings focus on needs of young children and families

Did you know that the Week of the Young Child is April 2-8?

The National Association for the Education of Young Children uses this week as an opportunity to focus our attention on the needs of young children and their families, and to recognize the early childhood programs and services in the area.

Music Monday

April 4 is Music Monday. When children sing, dance and listen to music, they develop language and early literacy skills. You can help support your child’s development by playing, singing and dancing with your child.

Tasty Tuesday

April 5 is Tasty Tuesday. Cooking together connects math and literacy skills with science and parents us an opportunity to introduce ways to incorporate healthy habits into their child’s lifestyle.

Work Together Wednesday

April 6 is Work Together Wednesday. When children build together, they experience teamwork and develop their social and early literacy skills. Grab some materials and create!

Artsy Thursday

April 7 is Artsy Thursday. Think, problem solve, create! Children develop creativity, social skills and fine motor skills with open-ended projects where they can make choices, use their imaginations and create with their hands.

Family Friday

April 8 is Family Friday. You are your child’s first teacher. Celebrating your own family by telling stories or including them in everyday routines is a great way to engage your little learner and further their literacy skills.

For more information on the Week of the Young Child, visit www.naeyc.org/events/woyc.

Research shows that the first three years are the most important time for learning in a child’s life. It is never too early to ask questions about your child’s development.

Take advantage of free early intervention services through your school district. Call 402-597-4936 or visit our edn.esu3.org for more information.