What’s a life settlement? Key things you should know before selling your life insurance policy

A co-owner of a company in Denver went into early retirement due to health concerns.

The company had purchased a $1 million term policy, and upon the co-owner’s retirement, was simply going to lapse the policy as he was no longer an owner.

Instead, they were alerted to the life settlement concept and decided to go through a policy appraisal process to see if there was value.

Policyholder: Male, age 68

Male, age 68 Policy Type: $1 million, 20-year level term

$1 million, 20-year level term Cash Value: $0

$0 Total Settlement Offer: $180,000

Currently, I have access to over 25 funds that will purchase life insurance policies for more than the current cash value. A total of 8 funds made offers on this file, with a starting bid of $70,000.

It is critical in the life settlement industry to be able to furnish competition or multiple funders to create auction-style bidding and ultimately preserve this highest possible offer for our client. By simply adding multiple bidders to the process, we were able to drive the price up and achieved a phenomenal result for our client.

This story isn’t unique — there are plenty of examples highlighting the ways life settlements work for different families with the right advisors in place.

Life insurance policies are a necessary and valuable planning tool. Policies are purchased to provide financial stability when it’s needed the most.

But, over time, things can change. Life settlements can put money back in the hands of policyholders, allowing them to dedicate those funds towards more pressing financial priorities.

How life settlements work

I still remember sitting in our conference room in the spring of 2004, waiting on a wholesaler from a life settlement provider. This was nothing new, as wholesalers of all sorts frequently visited our office. At that time, I had no idea what a life settlement was. There were other advisors in the meeting, and I doubt if I was the only one in the dark.

Now, 18 years later, if it does not involve life insurance, I am probably not going to participate.

So, what is a life settlement?

The concept is very straightforward: If you own a life insurance policy and for whatever reason, that policy is no longer wanted, needed, or simply cannot be afforded, there are alternative strategies to simply lapsing, surrendering, or canceling your policy with no further value.

When a policy is no longer needed, wanted, or affordable, policyholders shouldn’t walk away from years of premiums. Selling a policy can expose significant hidden value. The sale may generate much-needed liquidity, help fund long-term health care, supplement retirement, or simply uncover “found money.”

Selling a life insurance policy isn’t like selling other types of assets. Buyers are represented by a team of analysts and years of experience.

You deserve the same type of dedicated expertise to tip the scales in your favor. Our proprietary process provides transparent, unbiased and customized service to achieve maximum value and provide a superior client experience.

Key points about life settlements

1. Each year, over $112 billion of face amount is lapsed or surrendered by insured persons over the age of 65. In a survey conducted by the Life Insurance Settlement Association, 90% of respondents wished they knew that selling their policy was an option prior to lapsing or surrendering their policy.

2. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, most settlement funds are used to fund long term care costs.

3. Anyone wanting to sell their policy should be at least 65 years old, unless there are extenuating health circumstances. Essentially, it is the reverse of when you apply for a life insurance policy.

4. A viatical settlement involves an insured person that is terminal or has a life expectancy of less than 2 years. A life settlement will typically range between 2-18 years.

5. All potential policies must have been in-force for two years (past the contestability clause).

6. Insured persons do not take an exam as they would for new insurance. All life expectancies are calculated from existing medical records.

7. A change in health from the time the policy was issued is preferable to garner the most interest on the secondary market.

8. On average, cases will sell for six to eight times current surrender value.

9. Turnaround time on cases is typically around 60 days.

10. All term policies must still have conversion options available.

Nebraska's only Certified Estate Planner, Darin Duin has serviced over 5,000 cases in 31 states and helped hundreds of business leaders create a plan for their financial legacies.