When reality hits: Finding a 'new normal' after loss is a journey of emotions, regrets

Fear. Anxiety and fear may present themselves as thoughts of survival, loneliness, finances and the future begin to surface.

Disorganization. Very common following the death of a loved one. Thoughts of going crazy, confusion, completing tasks and forgetfulness are all normal emotions during the grieving process.

Loneliness. Especially difficult for someone who is alone during the evening hours, weekends, holidays and special occasions.

Regret. We often ponder the things we did not get to do or did not get to say. Very rarely are we prepared for loss, so it is natural many things will seem to be left unfinished.

Avoid the 'what-ifs'

The emotions of grief are normal and natural responses to loss. However, unresolved grief can lead to negative effects.

What will life be like without getting an adrenaline rush when the phone rings late at night? What will it be like without Mom – no mother to call when you need her, and no mother needing you? We seem to have lost our identity and we're not sure what to do next.