Fourteen chefs. Seven teams. One victory.

Immanuel, a nonprofit organization with 18 retirement communities across Nebraska and Iowa, put their name in the history books as one of the first retirement living organizations to host a significant culinary competition in the U.S.

As an organization dedicated to serving seniors, Immanuel greatly emphasizes the culinary and dining experiences within their communities. To foster a sense of competition, leaders in the Immanuel culinary department created a unique cooking competition called the Immanuel Culinary Cup.

As a long-standing culinary leader in the retirement living industry, Immanuel continues to innovate and create new ways to engage employees and residents, current and future.

Held at Sysco Commercial Kitchen in Lincoln, the competition included 14 of Immanuel’s top chefs from the Omaha area, Lincoln and Des Moines. Chefs were paired in teams of two and tasked with creating a crab cake appetizer and an entrée of their choice. Their creations were then served to a panel of local judges.

In addition to testing the skills of the Immanuel culinary team, this competition provided an opportunity to capture a fun and engaging day of cooking that could be shared with residents, participants and employees.

Inspired by the hit culinary television show, “Chopped,” Immanuel’s marketing department assembled a 10-person video production team to film and edit a 25-minute episode from the day’s activities. The episode has aired at each Immanuel community throughout the spring.

And the winners are … You have to watch to find out.

Immanuel is a Midwest leader in senior living, boasting a 135-year history of inspiring aging seniors to love their next chapter. Immanuel's not-for-profit mission allows for the continuous improvement of communities, programmatic initiatives, and resident experiences. From independent living to assisted living, memory support, 55+, affordable living, and long-term care, Immanuel offers an array of senior living communities and support centers throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Learn more about Immanuel's communities and its nonprofit mission at Immanuel.com.