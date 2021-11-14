Why give kids the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician weighs in

With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, millions of parents breathed a sigh of relief. Their kids were offered another tool for protection against COVID-19.

Still, many parents have questions or doubts. As a pediatrician with two children of my own, I completely understand and encourage parents to get the facts before making a decision like vaccination. With that in mind, here are answers to common questions doctors are hearing.

Why is the vaccine so important for kids?

I absolutely endorse the COVID-19 vaccine for my patients, just as I would for my own children. Here’s why: The vaccine can prevent severe infection or hospitalization in kids – and, yes, kids can become seriously ill from COVID-19. They also can become infected with COVID-19 as easily as adults, and they are just as contagious as adults. Two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, over 90% of children showed a sufficient immune response.

Additionally, getting vaccinated can help get us back to a state of normalcy and let kids be kids. The vaccine will allow families to resume more normal activities while decreasing the amount of school missed due to infection or quarantine policies.