Why give kids the COVID-19 vaccine? Answering questions from parents

With the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years, millions of parents are breathing a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, others have questions or doubts. With that in mind, here are answers to common questions pediatricians are hearing.

Why is the COVID-19 vaccine so important?

I endorse the COVID-19 vaccine for my patients, and now, excitingly, for my own two children. Here’s why: The vaccine can prevent severe infection or hospitalization in kids — and, yes, kids can become seriously ill from COVID-19. They also can become infected with COVID-19 as easily as adults, and they are just as contagious as adults. The vaccine will help limit family and community spread while helping protect those who are immunocompromised.

Additionally, getting vaccinated can help get us back to doing the things we enjoy. Many families have experienced the disappointment of vacations, holidays and other plans ruined due to infection. These vaccines will allow families to resume more normal activities while decreasing the amount of time kids are missing at school, day care and other activities due to infection or quarantine policies.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

All vaccine side effects are closely monitored by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Many reports you may have seen of serious side effects and even death following vaccination are misrepresentations of data or outright misinformation.

The vaccine is safe for children, and here’s an example of scientific safeguards at work: As adolescents started to become further vaccinated last summer, some mild cases of myocarditis and pericarditis (two types of heart inflammation) were noted mostly in adolescent males after their second dose. With this finding, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) called on Pfizer-BioNTech to increase its trial size for the 5- to 11-year-old age group, which it did. During the trial for that group of children, there were no reported cases of pericarditis or myocarditis. There also have been no cases of pericarditis or myocarditis in the younger age group during trials.

Are these vaccinations two- or three-dose series? What side effects can children expect?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 and older is a two-dose series dosed three to eight weeks apart. For kids age 6 months to 4 years, the vaccine is a three-dose series — the first and second doses are three to eight weeks apart, and the third dose comes at least eight weeks later.

The Moderna vaccine for kids ages 6 months through 5 years is a two-dose series given four to eight weeks apart. The vaccine has not been approved for children age 6 to 17.

Booster recommendations vary by vaccine and a child’s age and overall health. For more information about booster recommendations, visit cdc.gov/covid.

Possible side effects for children are similar to those seen with other childhood vaccines. They include fever, fussiness, muscle soreness at the injection site and decreased appetite.

Are there any children who should not get the vaccine?

If your child has an immunodeficiency, is on a medication that impacts their immune system, has a blood clotting disorder or is on a blood thinner, talk with their primary care provider prior to giving them the vaccine. If your child has an allergic reaction to the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna vaccine, be sure to consult with their provider prior to their next dose.

Do kids still need to wear masks after they're vaccinated?

This question doesn’t necessarily have a simple yes or no answer. It’s important to remember that while wonderfully effective, vaccines are just one tool in the fight against COVID-19. Masks are another tool that can help keep your family and others safe.

If community transmission levels of COVID-19 are high, you should wear a mask while indoors in public. Even if transmission levels are classified as medium, you may need to wear a mask if you’re at risk for severe illness. You can take the initiative by monitoring your community’s transmission at cdc.gov/covid and talking with your health care provider about steps you should take to keep your family healthy.

Don’t hesitate to reach out

As a parent, I know how scary and frustrating the past two years have been. As a doctor, I’m encouraged by the steps we’ve all taken to keep our families and community safe. The COVID-19 vaccine for children is the next such step.

When it comes to COVID-19 and vaccination, you’re right to have questions and concerns. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s provider. We’re committed to being your partner in keeping your kids happy and healthy.