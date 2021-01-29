With help from Lincoln engineering firm, Nebraska critical mineral project takes shape

“This is a huge milestone for the company and another major de-risking of the Elk Creek Project,” NioCorp CEO Mark Smith said after the permit was issued. “Both the State of Nebraska and NioCorp take air quality, and environmental performance of this project, very seriously.”

Initially, the project appeared to need the most complex air permit required by federal regulation.

Olsson performed a best available control technology analysis to evaluate the emission rates achievable using various control technologies. Working with other project partners, the firm determined that emissions could be held below major federal permitting thresholds. This included identifying opportunities to recycle process heat, which reduced fossil fuel combustion.

Olsson also analyzed ambient air quality and worked closely with NDEE to address regulations, according to Nick Steinke, an engineering technical leader with Olsson.

“For a project this big, this new, and this technically complex to move through the permitting process as smoothly as it did is very successful,” Steinke said. “The process and resulting permit align with a goal of the NDEE director to provide more clarity between his staff and the regulated community regarding permitting and compliance.”