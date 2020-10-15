With new facility, Mary Our Queen offers play-based learning for little learners

All 5-year-old Lucia Biga needed to be sold on Mary Our Queen’s new Early Childhood Education & Youth Center was a look at the bathroom fixtures inside.

The center was built with little learners in mind, said Lucia’s mother, Andrea Biga. “Lucia told me ‘I can reach the sink, Mommy.’ My daughters are so excited to go to school.”

Bathroom fixtures aside, Biga and her husband, Ryan, decided to enroll their children (Lucia in the pre-kindergarten program and 3-year-old Teresa in the preschool program) in Mary Our Queen’s Early Childhood Education program because they wanted their children to experience Catholic education at an early age.

The bonus was being able to send their daughters to Mary Our Queen, situated at 3405 S. 119th St. in Omaha, where their second-grade daughter, Elena, already attends.

The Bigas appreciate the smaller class sizes and the caring, qualified educators who teach their children. And they’re also quite impressed with the new center.

Mary Our Queen’s new Early Childhood Education & Youth Center, which opened in September, is 10,000 square feet and features four classrooms, a collaboration area, a reading room and everything else needed to inspire – as Andrea Biga refers to them – little learners.