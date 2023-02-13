When you have a very successful business in the same location for more than 50 years, is there any need to move?

For Steve Hinchcliff, chairman of The H+H Group, it wasn’t a matter of needing to move but an opportunity to better serve current and future clients.

That’s why he and son, Jeff, president of the 92-year-old family business, moved H+H Chevrolet from its longtime home at 84th and L Streets to more wide-open spaces near Interstate 80 and Highway 370 in January.

“We’ve always been about providing great customer service and support. Our new location allows us to take that service to a higher level,” Steve said. “All locations change over time relative to where they were, and when we moved to 84th and L in 1968, that was a major intersection of the city. But as more and more people continue to move west, we knew we needed to be where many of our customers are.”

Steve’s grandfather, Augie, started H+H Chevrolet in 1930 in South Omaha. As automobile use and ownership became more common and led to explosive growth, Steve’s father and uncle recognized the need for more space and moved the dealership from South 24th Street to 84th and L Streets, a growing corridor of the city.

The H+H brand has since grown to include H+H Kia, ONYX Automotive — which offers Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW and MINI — and three Harley-Davidson dealerships across Nebraska and Missouri. In October 2022, H+H Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM joined the family right next to its brand new Chevy dealership and first ever retail car wash, the H+H Shine Shop.

Jeff said the need for more space, along with the westward expansion of the metro area led H+H to relocate to its new location in Steel Ridge, at 150th Street and Highway 370, just off I-80.

“The process of choosing a new spot to build a new state-of-the-art, more accessible showroom and service center actually began in 2014,” he said. “This new location gives us the opportunity to have the best of both worlds. A convenient mid-point for current and future customers.”

Along with better accessibility, Steve added that the new dealership was built with customer service in mind.

The new facility includes five service lanes, each with a digital marker clearly directing customers onsite for service and maintenance. This allows for better convenience for drop-offs.

For those clients who wait for service completion, the new service entrance has quadrupled in size from the previous location and is heated and air conditioned to provide a pleasant experience for customers.

Likewise, in its new home, H+H Chevrolet increased its space to grow from 20 to 39 technicians — nearly doubling its service capacity — as well as growing from 8 to 12 service advisors.

The new location also offers a customer lounge four times as big as its previous home and has enough adjacent land to build two more dealerships in the future.

“The whole facility was designed with the focus on how we can serve our customers better,” Steve said. “We want our customers to have a best-in-class experience. It’s what we strive for with every customer. This new dealership definitely delivers on that.”