With ready-cut beef and summer veggies, Basil Sauce Kabobs are an easy summer classic

2. Preheat the grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, toss the onion, bell peppers, oil, salt, and pepper. To assemble kabobs, thread the marinated beef and vegetables onto the skewers, alternating the steak, onion, and bell peppers.

3. Transfer the kabobs to the preheated grill. Grill for 6 to 10 minutes, rotating every 2 to 3 minutes for even grilling. Beef should be well-seared on all sides and register 120°F on an instant-read thermometer for medium-rare. Transfer skewers to a serving plate and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Drizzle Basil Sauce over kabobs and serve.