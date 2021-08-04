With ready-cut beef and summer veggies, Basil Sauce Kabobs are an easy summer classic

Kabobs are an easy summer classic for a healthy weeknight (or weekend) meal.
Thick cubes of ready-cut beef and summer veggies on a skewer. Toss them over the pit — it’s that easy!
Ingredients
Makes ~8 skewers
• 2 (16-ounce) packages Certified Piedmontese beef kabobs
• ¼ cup olive oil
• 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 3 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped
• 1 tsp red pepper flakes
• ¼ tsp freshly cracked black pepper
• ½ of 1 large red onion, cut into 1¼-inch pieces
• 4 large bell peppers (1 red, 1 orange, 1 yellow, 1 green), cut into 1¼-inch pieces
• 2 tbsp canola oil
• 1 tsp salt
• ½ tsp. freshly cracked pepper
• Wooden skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes)
Basil Sauce
• 1 small garlic clove, minced
• 1 tbsp minced shallot
• 1 cup packed basil leaves, coarsely chopped
• 1½ tbsp red wine vinegar
• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
• ½ tsp salt
• ¼ tsp pepper
• ¼ cup olive oil
Add the garlic, shallot, and basil into the food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and pulse a few more times. While the food processor is running, add the olive oil and pulse until mostly smooth.
Instructions
1. In a large bowl or large sealable plastic bag, combine the olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, and pepper. Transfer the beef to the marinade and marinate in the refrigerator for 30min to 2hrs.
2. Preheat the grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, toss the onion, bell peppers, oil, salt, and pepper. To assemble kabobs, thread the marinated beef and vegetables onto the skewers, alternating the steak, onion, and bell peppers.
3. Transfer the kabobs to the preheated grill. Grill for 6 to 10 minutes, rotating every 2 to 3 minutes for even grilling. Beef should be well-seared on all sides and register 120°F on an instant-read thermometer for medium-rare. Transfer skewers to a serving plate and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Drizzle Basil Sauce over kabobs and serve.
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.