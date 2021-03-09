With rich and storied past, YMCA of Greater Omaha imagines a strengthened community

But they couldn’t envision it without you.

When the Y forged a partnership with Creighton University to operate the YMCA Early Learning Center on the Creighton campus, they pictured staff, educators, downtown residents and more dropping their kids off in a safe, educational and nurturing environment, as they continued on to work. They saw a void in downtown child care options, and worked tirelessly to fill it. They envisioned their fifth Early Learning Center operation in the greater Omaha area.

But they couldn’t forge ahead without you.

When the YMCA of Greater Omaha leadership found out that MacKenzie Scott (former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos) and her team of professionals had selected them as recipients of an overwhelming and transformational gift of financial support, they imagined all the good that it could bring to Omaha.

They pictured Scott’s team of professionals analyzing and scrutinizing hundreds of organizations to select only the ones exemplifying the highest levels of operational efficiency, executive leadership capabilities, and ability to perform as positive agents of change. They saw they were humbled by this selection. They pictured refreshed facilities, revamped programs and replenished community services.