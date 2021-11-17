With rich sauce and fragrant jasmine rice, Mongolian-Style Beef packs a savory punch

1 cup cooked jasmine rice

Slat and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Season steaks with salt and pepper.

2. Heat sesame oil in a large sauté pan over high heat until it shimmers. Put in the steaks and sear until golden brown on both sides; remove steaks from pan and set aside.

3. Reduce heat to medium and add the soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, hoisin sauce, and the bottoms of the green onions; combine.

4. Let the mixture simmer for 2 to 4 minutes before adding the steak.

5. Baste the steaks with the sauce, flipping occasionally until cooked to desired doneness.

6. Take the pan off the heat and remove steaks from the sauce and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

7. Slice the steaks and transfer to the top of the rice. If you prefer sauces instead dry white rice, drizzle the rest of the sauce onto your rice.

8. Generously sprinkle the tops of the green onions over the dish.

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.