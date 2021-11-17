 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With rich sauce and fragrant jasmine rice, Mongolian-Style Beef packs a savory punch
SPONSORED FEATURE

With rich sauce and fragrant jasmine rice, Mongolian-Style Beef packs a savory punch

Mongolian Beef with Rice 198.jpg
CERTIFIED PIEDMONTESE

With a simple yet rich sauce soaked up by fluffy rice, this Mongolian-style Beef and rice makes every bite that perfect, savory bite.

The savory sweetness of the sauce and the fragrant jasmine rice complements the beefy flavor of Certified Piedmontese flank steaks. Don't forget the green onions — they add a welcome freshness.

Ingredients

(2 servings)

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 (8oz) Certified Piedmontese grass-fed, grass-finished flank steaks

2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp sweet chili sauce

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced, tops and bottoms separated

1 cup cooked jasmine rice

Slat and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Season steaks with salt and pepper.

2. Heat sesame oil in a large sauté pan over high heat until it shimmers. Put in the steaks and sear until golden brown on both sides; remove steaks from pan and set aside.

3. Reduce heat to medium and add the soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, hoisin sauce, and the bottoms of the green onions; combine.

4. Let the mixture simmer for 2 to 4 minutes before adding the steak.

5. Baste the steaks with the sauce, flipping occasionally until cooked to desired doneness.

6. Take the pan off the heat and remove steaks from the sauce and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

7. Slice the steaks and transfer to the top of the rice. If you prefer sauces instead dry white rice, drizzle the rest of the sauce onto your rice.

8. Generously sprinkle the tops of the green onions over the dish.

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert