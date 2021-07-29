With rigorous testing, Nebraska engineering firm bolsters expansion of Omaha data center

When it comes to data centers, reliability is critical.

The full range of services Olsson provides to data center clients includes commissioning, which refers to pre-operational inspections and functional performance testing to determine if mission critical infrastructure will perform as designed.

Commonly abbreviated as Cx, commissioning requires inspection and testing of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems before new or upgraded buildings go into service.

Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, has garnered praise for Cx services provided to 1623 Farnam, a carrier-neutral edge data center provider undergoing a $40 million expansion in Omaha.

“We are extremely grateful to be working with such a reliable partner,” said Todd Cushing, president of 1623 Farnam. “This is a vital part of our expansion project, and I have complete confidence in the capable team of Olsson designers and engineers.”