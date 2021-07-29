With rigorous testing, Nebraska engineering firm bolsters expansion of Omaha data center

When it comes to data centers, reliability is critical.
The full range of services Olsson provides to data center clients includes commissioning, which refers to pre-operational inspections and functional performance testing to determine if mission critical infrastructure will perform as designed.
Commonly abbreviated as Cx, commissioning requires inspection and testing of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems before new or upgraded buildings go into service.
Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, has garnered praise for Cx services provided to 1623 Farnam, a carrier-neutral edge data center provider undergoing a $40 million expansion in Omaha.
“We are extremely grateful to be working with such a reliable partner,” said Todd Cushing, president of 1623 Farnam. “This is a vital part of our expansion project, and I have complete confidence in the capable team of Olsson designers and engineers.”
Olsson’s multiphase Cx process begins with design. The firm’s commissioning staff will ideally observe equipment at the factory before verifying installation at the project site and running tests after installation. Finally, Olsson professionals oversee a comprehensive integrated system test before a project begins operations.
1623 Farnam provides network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services to clients that include several Fortune 500 companies. The company operates in a converted multistory bank building in the heart of the city’s downtown district.
The project entailed retrofitting an operating data center. Olsson performed commissioning tests without interrupting operations, which made the project more challenging than new construction. In addition, the firm delivered general civil design work for the project.
In addition to Olsson’s work in the data center industry, the firm also performs commissioning in the commercial, industrial and health care spaces.
Cx is just one of the comprehensive design solutions Olsson provides to its mission critical clients, which include the world’s largest data center owner/operators. The firm is committed to the entire life cycle of a project by performing:
• Due diligence: Comprehensive site evaluation, survey, geotechnical, environmental studies and permitting and master planning
• Design: Site civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, information technology and telecommunications engineering and associated public improvements (power, roadways, water/wastewater infrastructure)
• Construction support: Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC), Cx, mobile labs; scanning, testing and inspections; short circuit, coordination and arc-flash studies
• Closeout: Documentation, as-builts, building information modeling (BIM) management and building audits
• Ready for Day 2: Expansions and capacity upgrades
“We take the time to listen so we can understand the needs of our data center clients,” said Patrick O’Neill, Olsson’s mission critical team leader. “We enjoy the challenge that comes with solving tough problems and we do the extra things clients need us to do.”
