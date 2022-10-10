With strong foundation in Cobalt Credit Union, Omaha-area home builder thrives

Ricky Dewitt is a busy man. He’s a firefighter who owns his own home construction business. He rehabs homes and invests in real estate. He’s a single father of two children.

And he’s a Cobalt Credit Union member.

Dewitt – who owns Urban Spark Construction, based in Springfield with home builds mainly in Douglas and Sarpy counties – has turned to Cobalt Credit Union more than two dozen times for business loans. Most recently, he received a line of credit from Cobalt, which allows him even more flexibility with his construction business.

“I try to remain faithful to anyone I do business with unless they give me a reason not to – and Cobalt Credit Union never has,” Dewitt said. “The main reason I continue to do business with Cobalt is the relationship we have.”

Dewitt, who started investing in real estate at age 18, came to Cobalt about three years ago and was one of the credit union’s first construction builder clients. Dewitt had recently bought out his business partners and was running Urban Spark Construction on his own.

Urban Spark Construction was an ideal candidate for construction loans, said Wendy Walker, Cobalt commercial real estate lender. Dewitt’s military service – he served 12 years in the U.S. Army, including two stints in Iraq – and his service as a firefighter – first as a volunteer followed by part-time in Bellevue and now fulltime with Lincoln Fire and Rescue – weren’t lost on Walker and Cobalt Credit Union.

“His story is remarkable,” she said. “He was new in the industry. He had a strong background in building – he was looking to see ‘What can I do on my own?’”

Now Dewitt knows what he can do – and so does Cobalt Credit Union. The two make a good match, Dewitt and Walker said.

Cobalt Credit Union provides full financial services to its members, including savings and checking accounts, wealth management, business services, insurance, and all types of loans, including auto, personal and home equity.

Financial institutions, in general, offer similar products, with comparable closing costs and loan rates, said Surie Legge, Cobalt’s vice president of mortgage sales. Customer service, Legge said, is what sets Cobalt apart from its competitors.

Dewitt said his relationship with Cobalt is based on its strong customer service. He said he can call Walker whenever he wants to discuss business – even if it’s on a weekend.

He said he recently expanded his options by applying for – and receiving – a line of credit, which allows him more flexibility for starting new builds. To receive the credit line, Dewitt used property as collateral.

Walker said Cobalt Credit Union also has financed builds in Cass, Washington and Pottawattamie counties. Cobalt’s loan program is geared to the medium-to-smaller builder groups.

“It’s exciting for us to drive around and see these homes,” she said. “Point to the left, point to the right and look ahead – we were involved in those homes. We have families living in the homes we helped to build. It’s a good feeling.”

Cobalt Credit Union offers loans to prospective homeowners and to the companies that build their homes – and even people who are looking to start the process by buying a residential lot.

“It’s something buyers thank us for all the time,” Walker said.