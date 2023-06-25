In 2009, the Goosmann Law Firm was born of a woman who wanted to run a business when leading in the law wasn’t available to female lawyers.

Now, as the largest certified woman-owned law firm in the Midwest, Goosmann Law stands by its values and beliefs, prioritizing culture, diversity and community.

“Our leadership never goes unnoticed because we believe anyone can have a seat at the table,” says founder and CEO Jeana Goosmann.

Her RED philosophy — Ready, Execute, Deliver — uses a proactive and strategic mindset in both business and the law.

“We are committed to stand for what’s right,” Goosmann says. “Together we are agents of change, making a difference for people.”

One of the fastest growing law firms in the U.S., Goosmann Law has locations in Omaha; Sioux City, Iowa; Spirit Lake, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Goosmann’s clients range from local businesses to multinational Fortune 100 companies, with areas of practice that include business, estate and business succession planning, employment, disputes and trials.