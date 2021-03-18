World-Herald Auction Block is back: Save 50% on dining, fun, home improvement and more

Bidders — on your marks, get set, click.

The World-Herald's spring Auction Block is here.

Now through March 23, you can browse, bid and snag up to 50% off items and services from participating vendors. Check out the goods at Omaha.com/auction.

No catch — you only bid on items you want. If you win, it's yours.

For many local small businesses, the Auction Block is a way to connect with new customers, helping their business to thrive.

“It’s a great opportunity,” says Robert Kozol, owner of Robert’s Nursery & Landscapes. The auction, he says, allows him to reach “an entirely new audience that might not otherwise be looking for us, which gives us a chance at continued business for years to come.”

With dozens of Omaha-area businesses participating and more than $1 million in goods and services up for grabs, there's sure to be something for everyone, including: