'Worse than it looks.' Impaired drivers cause avoidable tragedies in Nebraska

Even though it’s been more than 10 years since Todd and Jaimi Calfee lost their daughter, Alexis, to an impaired driver, the wound of losing their first-born is still very fresh and raw.

“When we lost our daughter that fateful day, our lives were forever changed,” Jaimi said. “The last 11 years have been difficult, a roller coaster. It’s been hard to even breathe some days. We have struggled with depression, anger and sadness. We still try to numb our pain in so many ways.”

The Calfees' story isn’t unique in Nebraska or the U.S. It’s a tale that continues to be told again and again, for a variety of reasons.

Here’s some food for thought about impaired driving:

• Over 30% of fatality crashes in Nebraska are alcohol related.

• One person dies in drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in the U.S.

• First offense can cost a driver about $10,000 in fines and legal fees.

Find support Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) provides support for those impacted by impaired driving. For more information or to get involved, contact them online or by phone. www.madd.org/nebraska 402-434-5330

• One DUI could cost you your career, spouse or children.

• Nebraska maintains over 97% conviction rate for drivers arrested for DUI.

• Highest number of impaired crashes are ages 25-64.

• Drivers in impaired crashes are about 70% male.

And despite alcohol-related vehicle crashes continuing to decline in the past 20 years — from a high of 2,248 in 2002 to 1,534 in 2020 — it continues to be a significant problem in Nebraska.

According to Bill Kovarik, Highway Safety Administrator with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, the solution is simple in context but complicated in acceptance.

“This continues to be an issue that should not happen if drivers would just not drive after they have been drinking — it is a choice,” Kovarik said. “For real change to happen, it needs to become totally socially unacceptable to drive impaired.

“Everyone needs to understand and help others understand that these tragedies do not need to happen. There are many options for impaired drivers before they crash and go to jail, lose money and careers or kill someone.”

Such was the case with Alexis’ killer in September 2011. A drunk driver who was off probation less than a month, he spent the evening of Sept. 9 at a bar in Jackson, Nebraska, before leaving to go fishing.

Impaired and under the influence, he missed his turn and hit Alexis and her boyfriend, Chris Oberg, when he crossed the center line on a two-lane road — killing them both.

“It wasn’t his first, second, third, fourth, fifth or even sixth, but his seventh DUI — and this time he finally killed,” Todd said. “He erased them off the face of the earth. He ended dreams, destroyed lives and broke hearts in a quick second.”

“His blood alcohol level (BAC) was .196. He killed two promising kids with bright futures ahead of them, but he survived, as most drunk drivers do.”

So why do people who’ve been drinking or are under the influence of substances think they can get behind the wheel of a vehicle with no ramifications? Why do they feel the need to operate a many-thousand-pound vehicle and potentially turn it into a missile?

According to Kovarik, for some people, it’s a disease. And even though they continue to drink or use impairing drugs — they continue to drive.

“For those who are closely impacted by the tragedy of impaired driving (a fatality or serious injury), their lives are changed forever which causes many to become advocates for sober driving,” he said. “Many people do not think it will happen to them or that they are different than the other drivers that are impaired when they drive.

“They rationalize driving impaired by believing they only drank a few, they are good at driving even after drinking, it’s only a short drive, or many other excuses.”

The bottom line is — driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs is a crime that does not need to happen.

“Their decisions and actions negatively impact many more people than just the one who is impaired,” Kovarik said. “It hurts worse than it looks. A DUI costs more than you think.

"If you are going to drink or use any impairing drugs — do not drive! One careless decision will be with you the rest of your life.”

The Calfees know the impact of impaired driving first-hand. They feel it every day.

“We all were just trying to survive – living in a revolving door, watching everyone else’s life go on, while we were stuck, going in what felt like circles,” Jaimi said. “It was horrific. Eventually, we decided we would become bitter or better, and we chose better.”