‘You will find adventure.’ Ballard’s Resort offers unforgettable fishing, summer fun

Since Minnesota’s Lake of the Woods is considered to be the Walleye Capital of the World, it makes perfect sense that Ballard’s Resort — known for its world-class fishing — calls it home.

A third-generation, family-owned and -operated resort that dates back to the early 1960s, Ballard’s Resort is a full-service, year-round destination with amenities that go far beyond fishing.

According to owner Gary Moeller, there are opportunities for everyone in the family — from the experienced angler to “I’ve never held a pole in my hand and caught a fish.”

“We love the family that shows up to go fishing, especially if it's for the first time,” Moeller said. “It's truly an outdoor adventure where the cards are stacked for success.

“It’s not only just the fishing, but the part where you get back to nature. ‘Unplug’ is a term you hear a lot now, and it's true. We also see a big crowd of guys and gals who go fishing because they like to fish."

The resort is also ideal for couples, Moeller said, complete with lodging, a restaurant and bar, along with everything included with the fishing experience (plus, there are bathrooms on the boats, which makes it nice for everyone).

But the core audience for Ballard’s Resort — which is on the Minnesota/Canada border in Baudette, Minnesota — are groups of guys who like to fish.

“They may not own a boat or even a fishing pole, but they like to go fishing together at least once a year,” he said. “Lake of the Woods is their favorite because it's super easy to just show up and go.”

Ballard’s Resort offers multiple packages for fishing — the most popular being guided fishing. The resort can provide boats, or guests can bring their own and fish independently.

Moeller said most guests stay for four nights and do the guided fishing for three of those days. Some stay longer and some shorter, depending on their plans.

Cabins accommodate groups of 2-6 people, and the guided charter boats (27-foot Sport Crafts) have room for up to six people (plus a guide) on board. Everything is included — rods, reels, bait and tackle.

“We make it so easy that our guests can just show up, catch fish and have fun,” Moeller said. “We put a pole in your hand, put some bait on your hook, you drop the jig over the side of the boat, start fishing and hang on. It's all hands-on.”

Guests can prepare their own food in the resort cabins or eat at the full-service restaurant and bar.

“We serve meals throughout the day from early in the morning before fishing to late in the evening after fishing hours,” he said. “Our cabins are super modern with air conditioning, televisions, towels, bedding, kitchens and private bathrooms — very nice accommodations.

“Guests can do a portion of the meals on their own, they can do all of them with us, or whatever works for them. Either way, everyone should plan on eating some fresh walleye while they’re here.”

While Ballard’s Resort might be a day’s drive from the Omaha metro, Moeller insists the resort is worth the drive — offering a true, affordable adventure for fishing enthusiasts from across the country.

“Lake of the Woods boasts the highest catch rates and biggest numbers of trophy walleyes (10-pound fish) of any lake in the state of Minnesota,” Moeller said. “Whether you are an advanced angler, or someone who has never held a fishing pole, you will find adventure.

“The benchmark for many enjoyable summer days, especially if it's someone's first visit, is to see them catch the largest walleye of their life. Take a picture, release the fish and have a story and memory that lasts forever. It's fishing, but it's so much more. That's the essence of Ballard's Resort on Lake of the Woods.”