It’s that time again: The 2023 YP Summit is back and better than ever.

Coming to the CHI Health Center on Friday, March 23, the YP Summit boasts more than 1,500 enthusiastic and future-focused young professionals and is the largest conference of its kind in the country.

This year’s theme is Our Next Chapter, and focuses on professional, personal and community development to help lead us all towards a brighter future.

And to energize you towards thoughtful action are two dynamic keynote speakers who know more than a thing or two about inspiring change and blazing independent trails: Symone Sanders-Townsend and Ben Nemtin.

Symone Sanders-Townsend is an author, seasoned political strategist, and host of “SYMONE” on MSNBC and MSNBC on Peacock.

Symone rose to prominence in 2016 as the national press secretary for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’s then-presidential campaign. At 25, she became the youngest presidential press secretary on record and was named to Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of 16 young Americans shaping the 2016 election. At 29, she published her first book, “No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America."

At 31, Symone was appointed as a senior member of the Biden-Harris administration serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Symone is a former political commentator for CNN and resident fellow of both Harvard's Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School and the University of Southern California's Center for the Political Future.

She is a native of North Omaha and currently resides in Washington, D.C., with her husband, Shawn.

In his first year of university, Ben Nemtin was unexpectedly hit with a depression that forced him to drop out. In an attempt to feel more alive, he created the world’s greatest bucket list with his three best friends. They borrowed a rickety old RV and crisscrossed North America, achieving the unthinkable.

And most importantly, every time they accomplished a dream, they helped a complete stranger cross something off their bucket list. Ben’s bucket list quest was the inspiration behind his No. 1 New York Times bestselling book, “What Do You Want to Do Before You Die?”

Ben is also a star of MTV’s highest rated show on iTunes and Amazon, "The Buried Life." As the co-founder of The Buried Life movement, Ben’s message of radical possibility has been featured on The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, FOX, and NBC News.

Ben is recognized as one of the World’s Top Organizational Culture Thought Leaders and was ranked 3rd Best Motivational Speaker in the world by Global Gurus in 2022.

In addition to the keynote speakers, the YP Summit will also feature exciting breakout sessions like:

Personal Brand Creation

The ‘Less is More’ Mindset: Maximize Your Power, Energy and Impact

Civic Engagement Panel

How Entrepreneurship Can Be the Next Chapter in Your Story

You ready to get inspired?