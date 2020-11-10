'You're not going to keep me down:' Local RN back on her feet after varicose vein treatment

“It wasn’t horrible pain, but it was the kind of pain that I knew I needed to get something done,” she said.

In addition to occupation-related factors (a lot of time spent standing or sitting), varicose veins can be tied to heredity – the main factor – as well as pregnancy and obesity. While treating varicose veins has cosmetic benefit, Zadalis said it’s really about resolving the underlying symptoms, which include pain, swelling, leg heaviness and fatigue, skin changes and skin ulcers, all of which can worsen without treatment.

For Nabity, the recommended solution was Venefit (VNUS Closure) Targeted Endovenous Therapy. An alternative to conventional vein stripping surgery, Venefit uses a tiny radiofrequency catheter and local anesthesia to eliminate varicose veins. Nabity had each leg done one week apart.

“Once the local anesthetic was administered, I might have felt a little tugging on the tissue, but other than that, it wasn’t bad at all,” she said.

Totally Vein also offers ambulatory phlebectomy, a procedure that involves removing a varicose vein through a series of small incisions.

Zadalis said the benefits of treatment are improved functionality and quality of life. Nabity said she is “looking forward to having pain-free legs.”