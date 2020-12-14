Sports briefs

The UNO hockey team moved up one slot to 17th this week in the latest USCHO national ratings.

The Mavericks boosted their record to 4-3 on Sunday night with a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State.

Minnesota replaces North Dakota as the new No. 1 team.

Baseball

Indians will change name after 2021 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name — they just don't know to what or when.

Expressing that “it's time," owner Paul Dolan said that after months of internal discussions and meetings with groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist, the American League franchise is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Dolan said: “The name is no longer acceptable in our world.”

Dolan said the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That “multi-stage” process is in its early stages and the team will play — and be branded — as the Indians at least through next season.