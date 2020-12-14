Sports briefs

High schools
Pairing set for Metro hoops tournament
The Metro Conference has released pairings for its holiday tournament. Games begin Dec. 21, with home sites used through the Dec. 29 quarterfinals. The semifinals Dec. 30 and finals Dec. 31 will be at Omaha Creighton Prep’s Heider Center.
Millard North’s boys and Millard South’s girls are the top seeds.
BOYS
Dec. 21: No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 17 Omaha Benson, 11 a.m.; No. 17 Omaha Burke at No. 16 Bellevue East, 7 p.m. Dec. 22: BE-Burke winner at No. 1 Millard North, 5:15; No. 9 Gretna at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista, 2; No. 12 Omaha South at No. 5 Papio South, 7:15; No. 13 Elkhorn South at No. 4 Omaha Central, 7; No. 14 Omaha North at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep. 6; No. 11 Omaha Bryan at No. 6 Omaha Westside, 6; No. 10 Millard South at No. 7 Millard West, 1; Ben-NW winner at No. 2 Bellevue West, 5
GIRLS
Dec. 21: No. 17 Omaha South at No. 16 Omaha North, 1 p.m.; No. 18 Omaha Bryan at No. 15 Omaha Northwest, 2. Dec. 22: OS-ON winner at No. 1 Millard South, noon; No. 9 Bellevue West at No. 8 Omaha Marian, noon; No. 12 Elkhorn South at No. 5 Omaha Burke, 1; No. 13 Omaha Westside at No. 4 Papio South, 5:30; No. 14 Millard West at No. 3 Gretna, 5; No. 11 Bellevue East at No. 6 Millard North, 3:30; No. 10 Papillion-La Vista at No. 7 Omaha Benson, 11 a.m.; Bry-NW winner at No. 2 Omaha Central, 5
NSAA limits attendance to household members
LINCOLN – Non-household members cannot attend Nebraska School Activities Association-sponsored winter sports until Jan. 4 at the earliest.
The NSAA, which last week said it was leaving fan policies to schools, on Monday added attendance provisions in its winter-season guidelines.
Attendance is restricted to households and, at a school’s discretion, grandparents of the participants. Six feet of physical distance is required between household groups in stands and spectator areas. The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments that are the same for the home and visiting teams.
“Non-compliance with the above may include but not be limited to reprimands, fines or exclusion from the postseason,’’ an NSAA press release said. “This decision is based on an abundance of caution as we move through the holiday season. By doing these things now, we are hopeful we can host NSAA winter championships in February and March.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts last week issued a new directed health measure that eased attendance restrictions, including allowing non-household members, for youth and high school sports.
Hockey
Mavs ranked 17th in latest poll
The UNO hockey team moved up one slot to 17th this week in the latest USCHO national ratings.
The Mavericks boosted their record to 4-3 on Sunday night with a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State.
Minnesota replaces North Dakota as the new No. 1 team.
Baseball
Indians will change name after 2021 season
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name — they just don't know to what or when.
Expressing that “it's time," owner Paul Dolan said that after months of internal discussions and meetings with groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist, the American League franchise is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915.
In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Dolan said: “The name is no longer acceptable in our world.”
Dolan said the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That “multi-stage” process is in its early stages and the team will play — and be branded — as the Indians at least through next season.
“We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. "We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right.
"But we’re not going to do something just for the sake of doing it. We’re going to take the time we need to do it right.”
Dolan said the team will not adopt an interim name until choosing its new one.
