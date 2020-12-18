Sports Briefs

Basketball
UNO women's game Saturday canceled
Saturday's UNO women's basketball game with NAIA's Graceland has been canceled.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. It's the second time this season that UNO has had a game canceled due to COVID.
UNO's next scheduled game is Jan. 2 against Oral Roberts.
Football
Kelly, Swinney want families at semis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney both expressed concerns about playing a College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day if players’ families aren’t allowed to attend.
Kelly even went as far as to say “I’m not sure we'll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there.”
The Rose Bowl announced earlier this month that due to COVID-19-related restrictions put in place by the state of California no fans will be allowed at the game.
The coaches' comments came during a videoconference call Friday on the eve of the ACC championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina, between the second-ranked Fighting Irish and the No. 4 Tigers.
“Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game?" Kelly said. "If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?”
Swinney suggested the game should be moved to another location if families aren't allowed to attend.
“Whether we're in (the game) or whoever is in it, I don't care, it makes no sense to me to put a put a bunch of kids on a plane and fly them all the way to California to play in an empty stadium,” Swinney said. “That makes zero sense when you have plenty of stadiums where you can have fans, and most importantly, you can have families.”
Soccer
Hastings' Pointon earns GPAC award
Will Pointon of Hastings was named the GPAC's co-defensive soccer player of the year when the conference announced its postseason honors Friday.
Pointon shared the honor with Morningside's Bjarne Huth. Morningside also had the offensive player of the year in Okan Golge and coach of the year in Tom Maxon. Morningside won the regular-season title, just ahead of Briar Cliff and Hastings.
The all-conference first-team also included two of Pointon's teammates, forward Lukas Goetz and midfielder Gorka Martinez as well as Midland defender Jared Money.
The GPAC women's offensive player of the year was Flor Suarez of champion Briar Cliff, while Morningside's Payton Harmon was defensive player of the year. First-team members included Jaqueline Gilbert and Holly Bosley of Hastings and Concordia's Mikeila Martinez and Grace Soenksen.
Hockey
NHL, players reach deal on season
The NHL and players reached a tentative deal Friday to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side's executive board and Canadian health officials.
The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards.
The NHL Players’ Association’s board met Friday night to discuss, while the league’s Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season.
It's unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, though an all-divisional schedule is expected.
