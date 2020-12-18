Sports Briefs

“Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game?" Kelly said. "If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?”

Swinney suggested the game should be moved to another location if families aren't allowed to attend.

“Whether we're in (the game) or whoever is in it, I don't care, it makes no sense to me to put a put a bunch of kids on a plane and fly them all the way to California to play in an empty stadium,” Swinney said. “That makes zero sense when you have plenty of stadiums where you can have fans, and most importantly, you can have families.”

Soccer

Hastings' Pointon earns GPAC award

Will Pointon of Hastings was named the GPAC's co-defensive soccer player of the year when the conference announced its postseason honors Friday.

Pointon shared the honor with Morningside's Bjarne Huth. Morningside also had the offensive player of the year in Okan Golge and coach of the year in Tom Maxon. Morningside won the regular-season title, just ahead of Briar Cliff and Hastings.