Sports Briefs

Football Taylor-Britt makes All-Big Ten team
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Wednesday became the lone Husker offensive or defensive player to make any of the three All-Big Ten teams, being named to the second team.
Taylor-Britt, a junior, has 26 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception this season. He has often been the Husker corner matched up on the opposing team’s top receiver. He’s also missed parts of two games because of targeting penalties.
NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said last week Taylor-Britt is playing at a high level and still has room to grow as a player.
“There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to do in terms of the longevity of the game,” Fisher said. “Being able to look outside the Big Ten and let’s talk other things. How can you help this team win a championship with your ability? Stuff like that. The football and NFL is going to take care of itself. For right now, Cam is playing very well on the outside.”
Saints’ Brees set to return from IR
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been designated to return from the injured reserve list.
Brees’ change in status means he could be placed on the active roster and eligible to play as soon as Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Sean Payton has not indicated when he intends to play Brees, who was diagnosed with fractured ribs and a punctured lung on Nov. 15, this week.
Brees may practice with the Saints up to 21 days before the club has to activate him. He has missed four games, with Taysom Hill starting in his place.
NFL delays decision on 17-game season
NFL owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021.
During a teleconference call Wednesday that replaced the usual December gathering of owners in Dallas, they opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021. The NFL and the players’ union agreed during collective bargaining talks earlier this year to adding one regular-season game to the schedule, but not before next season.
“We had a lengthy discussion on this, obviously it’s an important decision for us,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We did not take any votes with respect to committing to do it.”
A scheduling formula for a 17th game was approved unanimously: an interconference matchup, based on divisional standings from the preceding season, and on a rotating divisional basis. The idea is to maintain competitive fairness; create quality matchups; and preserve the objectivity of the scheduling process, the league said.
Baseball Spring training could start on time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Big league managers say Major League Baseball instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus.
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Commissioner Rob Manfred had a meeting with managers Tuesday and expressed optimism about opening spring camps as scheduled.
“That message has been fairly consistent,” Cash said. “We’ll continue to plan and prepare until if we are told otherwise.”
Managers have said this week during digital Winter Meetings press availabilities that they expect health protocols to remain in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Teams instituted a number of policies during a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season in 2020. .
A vaccine for the coronavirus is likely to be made available to teams some time during the 2021 season, and while managers say they plan to be inoculated, no manager or team has said it will mandate vaccines for players.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!