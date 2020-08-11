The American Rivers Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday the postponement of four sports from the fall to the spring semester.
The ARC will move football, volleyball and men's and women's soccer to the spring. The conference intends to have fall competition in cross country, women's golf and women's tennis.
"We are extremely disappointed that our football, volleyball and men's and women's soccer teams will not compete this fall," Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good said. "Nebraska Wesleyan, along with the other eight American Rivers Conference schools, have worked tirelessly for the past several months to plan and implement the necessary protocols that would create a safe environment for our fall sports' student-athletes, and we were confident in our protocols."
Good pointed out that the ARC was the last of 44 NCAA Division III conferences to postpone fall sports.
