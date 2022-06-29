'Haves and have-nots': How different college baseball may look in the near future

Butch Thompson set down his bags. This topic was too big for a walk and talk.

How different could college baseball look the next couple of years?

The Auburn coach had just gone through a few rounds of postgame interviews on a weekday afternoon in the bowels of Schwab Field. He talked pitching matchups, hitting strategy and the thrill of competing at the College World Series with anyone who asked.

This hypothetical drew more animation from the 51-year-old than all of it.

“The game has changed more in the last 2½ years than it did my first 28 years of coaching,” Thompson said. “Our sport is in an amazing place right now. I think it’s finally getting more credit like it deserves.”

Historic changes are coming with the inevitability of a summer heat wave.

Chief among them are the elimination of scholarship caps and removal of limits on coaching numbers, with new standards to be set by individual conferences. This would become reality for all partial scholarship sports — everything except football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics and women’s tennis — if and when the Division I Transformation Committee articulates and advances the sweeping policies in the months ahead.

Such a shift would be especially seismic for baseball, which has gotten by with 11.7 scholarships spread across 27 scholarship players on 35-man rosters for more than 30 years. The average scholarship player generally receives 25-35% of one, leaving even the biggest stars or their parents saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in student-loan debt.

While football and basketball power brokers work through pay-for-play issues in recruiting, baseball may finally shed its unwanted pay-to-play model. Transformative scenarios exist where willing schools and leagues could field teams with 35 scholarship players in the near future.

Such a change would have major effects on the competitive landscape of the sport. Now roughly 300 Division I teams operate with the same scholarship limits — though many schools don’t fund the full amount — and aim to be among the final eight standing in Omaha. How many athletic departments are willing and able to fund not only an additional 23 baseball scholarships but also match it in women’s sports to stay in compliance with Title IX legislation?

“There’s some trepidation there,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “But I know 11.7 isn’t the answer too.”

Former Notre Dame and LSU coach Paul Mainieri has long proposed separating the “haves and the have-nots” similar to how football has FBS and FCS levels. Roughly half the schools in the sport don’t even allot 11.7 scholarships, he said, so let them have their own division. Programs pouring millions of dollars into facilities and coaching salaries should be able to better financially support their players too.

“Is it right for those (other) schools to hold back the schools that are willing to make the commitment?” Mainieri said. “Why not have a separate championship for the schools that can’t afford to put the resources into baseball the way the SEC does? And then have another national championship for those that are going to be all-in.”

Though college baseball already loses money at all but a handful of schools, signs continue to point to its popularity soaring higher than ever. CWS games draw strong numbers on ESPN — 1.54 million watched the Ole Miss-Oklahoma Game 2 final — with regular-season SEC and ACC action also doing well on conference networks. Major League Baseball has halved its draft to 20 rounds, driving hundreds of prospects to stay in college longer to develop. Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson shocked many in the industry this week when he left for the same job at LSU.

Meanwhile, technology and analytics have advanced the game by leaps and bounds in a condensed time. Ten years ago coaches would scout unfamiliar foes by scouring YouTube for grainy video. Now most ballparks are equipped with Trackman systems. The cost of a subscription to third-party services is worth spray charts and pitching breakdowns all the way down to situational tendencies.

But one number has stayed constant: 11.7.

Full scholarships would even the recruiting battles among the sport’s top programs. As it stands, an individual university’s academic policies — either to pay students for good grades or to help create affordable tuition for the population at large — has created a loophole for some programs to attract more talent than others. Top prospects routinely negotiate percentage points of a scholarship. Coaches must factor in which players can afford to pay more when constructing rosters.

Name, image and likeness legislation has alleviated only some financial pressure. Even the sport’s biggest standouts at the CWS earned mostly supplemental income through small deals with local and regional businesses in their first year.

“I hope it happens, man,” Arkansas catcher Michael Turner said. “We put in a lot of hours — that would be huge for anyone going through college.”

The ability to hire more coaches would be a game-changer too. Current rules allow for two full-time assistants and an unpaid “volunteer” — often a former major leaguer or someone with a working spouse chasing a dream. Might some teams hire scouts tasked solely with finding talent who never coach under a future system? Would staff disparities further separate the top schools, even among their power-conference peers?

“All these things are in play now,” Thompson said. “Where is your school going to fall with it?”

An equally large question is where conferences fall. Not so much the SEC, ACC or even Pac-12 — all clearly committed to the sport — but those in the tiers below. Some have one or two baseball powers that are outliers in their investment. Places like East Carolina (AAC), Southern Miss (C-USA) and Dallas Baptist (Missouri Valley) may want to go further than their league brethren.

The Big Ten might be the most fascinating case study as a football conference flush with cash but a limited taste for baseball. BTN has not gone all in, and most of the fanbases don’t compare to their warmer-weather counterparts. Sitting Big Ten skippers in the last decade have left for jobs at Oregon, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Mississippi State.

Michigan’s Erik Bakich took the Clemson job earlier this month after guiding the Wolverines to the CWS final in 2019. At the Big Ten tournament in Omaha last month, he was the most outspoken about looming changes to the game.

“I think it’s great for college baseball to grow the sport,” Bakich said. “As the Big Ten, we need to keep pace with what is going to be done at the highest levels of our sport. We need to make sure we are on the forefront of whatever the limitations are. We need to be doing as much as everybody else.”

Another league coach said the big-picture changes were “way over my bandwidth.” A third said he would “try not to worry about it, to tell you the truth, and see what happens.”

Guessing what the climate could be in a couple years is like determining what kind of stuff a starting pitcher has on a given day — it’s impossible to know for sure until it plays out. Until then, those in the game continue to brighten at potential landmark strides ahead while frowning at the uncertainty of the here and now.

“We’re looking for some leadership to lock this thing in and tell us how all this works with the transfer portal, with the scholarships,” Thompson said. “We don’t know. And it would really help us do our job instead of the lucky program figuring it out. We’re trying to make moves and hopefully there are some leadership pieces, but our sport is in an amazing place right now.”

