LSU baseball has been a hit at Schwab Field, at the Jell-O shot contest across the street and with fans at home watching ESPN, too.

According to Sports Media Watch — which tracks TV ratings for sporting events — LSU has delivered eyeballs in a record-setting fashion this College World Series.

Thursday night's 2-0 instant-classic win over Wake Forest drew 2.09 million viewers on ESPN2 despite the game's telecast during the 2023 NBA Draft. That rating is the highest for a CWS game since Game 2 of the 2018 final between Oregon State and Arkansas.

The first game between LSU and Wake — won by the Deacon Deacons — drew 2.02 million. According to SMW, those are the two highest-viewed CWS games on ESPN outside the championship series.

It's likely game one of the LSU/Florida series, played Saturday night, surpasses the rest of 2023 CWS games. If so, it'll be the most-watched baseball or softball game on ESPN this year. Game two of the softball CWS drew 1.86 million viewers while a Sunday Night Baseball game between the Yankees and Red Sox drew 1.94 million.

