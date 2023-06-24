LSU baseball has been a hit at Schwab Field, at the
Jell-O shot contest across the street and with fans at home watching ESPN, too.
According to
Sports Media Watch — which tracks TV ratings for sporting events — LSU has delivered eyeballs in a record-setting fashion this College World Series.
Thursday night's 2-0 instant-classic win over Wake Forest drew 2.09 million viewers on ESPN2 despite the game's telecast during the 2023 NBA Draft. That rating is the highest for a CWS game since Game 2 of the 2018 final between Oregon State and Arkansas.
The first game between LSU and Wake — won by the Deacon Deacons — drew 2.02 million. According to SMW, those are the two highest-viewed CWS games on ESPN outside the championship series.
It's likely game one of the LSU/Florida series, played Saturday night, surpasses the rest of 2023 CWS games. If so, it'll be the most-watched baseball or softball game on ESPN this year. Game two of the softball CWS drew 1.86 million viewers while a Sunday Night Baseball game between the Yankees and Red Sox drew 1.94 million.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) hug following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jared Jones (22) celebrates with his parents, George and Michelle Jones, following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU celebrates following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players celebrate after a walk-off home run by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) reacts after LSU hit a walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeated Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts as he runs to home base after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) celebrates after a two-run walk-off home run by Tommy White (47) to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) embraces Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) as Massey is relieved during the eleventh in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) fist bump after Massey allowed a single during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) watches the ball after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans celebrate an out during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the ninth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest and LSU fans react after a tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) slides under home plate umpire Travis Reininger Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) tags out Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) talks with associate head coach Bill Cilento during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) bunts during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates the final out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) talk after Loweder broke the Wake Forest strikeout record, 141, during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) connects to hit a double during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) makes the catch at first base to out Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) smiles after pitching during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5), LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) and home plate umpire Travis Reininger look up at a pop foul during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hut by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields a ground ball hit by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws out LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) at first base during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) attempts to tag out Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) in a pickoff attempt during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) slides into second base as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws to first after tagging out Winnay during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) high-fives LSU's Ty Floyd (9) after making an out during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) fields a ground ball hit to left field by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Wake Forest play LSU during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) walks out of the dugout before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) signs autographs for fans before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest batting equipment sits on an NCAA mat on the dirt track before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!