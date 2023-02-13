The baseball OG of the SEC is officially in a drought.

Hard as it is to believe, more than five years have passed since LSU played under an Omaha summer sky. That’s an eternity for a program that has been the purple-and-gold standard of the college sport in the modern era — all six of its national titles (tied for second all-time) have come in the last 31 full seasons.

Like the smell of peanuts and freshly cut grass, the return of good times appear inevitable for the Tigers this spring.

LSU is the consensus preseason No. 1 but not in the traditional sense. The Tigers are the first top-rated squad in the last decade of non-pandemic preseason polls who didn’t reach at least the super-regional round the year before. Since last appearing in the College World Series in 2017 their SEC finishes look like this: eighth, fifth, ninth, fourth. They bowed out to Southern Miss in a regional eight months ago.

Since then? The Tigers have accumulated top talent quicker than perhaps any college baseball team ever.

Second-year coach Jay Johnson — who signed a five-year, $6.5 million contract coming from Arizona in the summer of 2021 after Paul Mainieri retired — signed the No. 1 freshman class in the country. He also secured some of the brightest stars in the game from the transfer portal, transforming a potent-but-flawed roster into one stacked with future professionals.

Former N.C. State third baseman Tommy White, who hit .362 with an NCAA freshman-record 27 homers last year, is now a Tiger. So is Air Force transfer Paul Skenes, the best two-way player in college and eventual first-round pick who will anchor the weekend rotation with a triple-digit fastball after posting a 2.96 ERA across 15 starts in 2022.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd (1.06 ERA in 34 innings at UCLA) should factor into the rotation as well. Christian Little (Vanderbilt) is likely to close. Infielder Ben Nippolt (VCU) was an on-base machine (.430) in the Atlantic 10.

LSU pitching — with an ERA of 4.32 that ranked 36th nationally but was merely middling in the treacherous SEC — also returns its ace in Ty Floyd (3.77 ERA) as a suspect rotation from 2022 suddenly becomes a strength. Its new pitching coach, Wes Johnson, made headlines last summer when he left the same post with the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins to come to Baton Rouge.

“You’ve got to find ways to get guys that are that elite — future major-league pitchers,” Johnson said last month. “There are certainly exceptions to the rule but teams that make it to Omaha and have a chance to compete for a national title have future major leaguers on their roster. You will not win at a high level in the SEC if you do not have that.”

The Tigers also get one more year of centerfielder Dylan Crews (.349, 22 homers), a contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft this summer. First baseman Tre’ Morgan (.324, five homers) is another touted pro prospect who was part of the U.S. Collegiate National Team. Designated hitter Brayden Jobert (18 homers, 58 RBIs) will also continue to mash in one of baseball’s most powerful lineups. Heralded freshmen like outfielder Paxton Kling, catcher Brady Neal and DH Jared Jones expect to make big impacts right away.

“I think the chemistry on this team is very special and if we keep doing the little things right it should be a fun year,” Crews said. “The egos have been pushed aside and we’re all going in the same direction.”

Dogpiling in Omaha won’t be easy. Of the preseason No. 1s of the last decade, eight made the CWS but only 2019 Vanderbilt won a championship. And while nobody has more talent than LSU, championship experience is scarce — 2022 Tennessee is a cautionary tale of how quickly the dream can end. The Tigers must also shore up a defense that was the SEC’s worst by fielding percentage a spring ago.

Scrutiny of the program is as high as anywhere. Johnson held a 55-minute local press conference in January. LSU’s fan contingent makes the annual 900-mile northern sojourn to Omaha whether the Tigers are there or not. Diehards know that since the Tigers’ 2009 title there have been seven SEC national crowns from five different SEC programs – none of them LSU.

The road to get back to the CWS opens Friday as college baseball seasons begin from coast to coast. Here are seven other teams on which to keep an Omaha eye:

Maryland

A Big Ten team rarely makes the season’s final week — it’s happened just twice since 1984 — but the Terps are equipped. They will again boast one of the most powerful lineups in the sport led by shortstop Matt Shaw (22 homers last year) and a proven 1-2 punch atop the rotation. This program has been rising for a while under coach Rob Vaughn and taking the next step to Omaha is far from a stretch.

Ole Miss

It’s hard to reach the CWS in consecutive years and even harder to repeat as national champs. If the Rebels are to recapture the magic, it starts with dynamic shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and second baseman Peyton Chatagnier among those with Omaha street cred. There aren’t many proven arms beyond lefty ace Hunter Elliott but the nation’s No. 2 freshman class should capably fill some holes.

Stanford

Five straight regional hosts and two consecutive CWS berths are evidence of serious momentum in Palo Alto. Every impact arm beyond 2022 ace Alex Williams returns and the lineup is also grizzled after posting some of the best offensive numbers by power and average last year. The Pac-12 favorites appear to again be the class of the West Coast.

TCU

This could be the season of the Horned Frog after the football team played for a national title. The roster is long in the tooth, a quality that has proven extra valuable with the best lineups and rotations becoming older the last two seasons. This program is traditionally sound all over anyway and appears restocked for its first CWS trip since 2017.

Tennessee

The Vols ran away with the SEC (25-5 regular-season record, tourney champs) a year ago but its manifest destiny shockingly ended a game shy of Omaha. The MLB draft hit their lineup hard but ace Chase Dollander is back to headline one of the best and deepest group of pitchers around.

Texas A&M

After the Aggies’ streak of NCAA regional berths ended at 13 in 2021, new coach Jim Schlossnagle immediately guided them to the CWS last season. Most of that lineup — deep, powerful and with a penchant for grinding out at-bats — is back. The big unknown is the rotation beyond ace Nathan Dettmer, but renowned pitching coach Nate Yeskie has more than earned the benefit of the doubt. A&M may just be getting going.

Wake Forest

The stars may be aligning for the Demon Deacons, who haven’t been on Omaha’s grand stage since 1955. Reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year Rhett Lowder is a true ace atop a rotation flush with high-round talent while corner infielders Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken — who combined for 38 homers last year — lead a mature batting order. CWS fans always love new blood.

