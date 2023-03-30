After Major League Baseball had its opening day, the minor leagues will get going Friday.

For the Omaha Storm Chasers, that means the season begins with a 6 p.m. game at Indianapolis.

The Chasers' home opener will be Tuesday against Toledo. Four of the six games of the Toledo series will be afternoon games. Like last season, most of 2023's schedule will be made up of six-game series with Monday as an off day.

And like last season, Omaha will have a new manager. Mike Jirschele was hired this winter after last year's manager, Scott Thorman, was promoted to minor league field coordinator for the Royals. In Thorman's lone season as Omaha's manager, the Chasers went 71-78.

Jirschele is no stranger to Omaha. He's already the franchise's all-time winningest manager with 995 victories. He led the Chasers to the 2013 Triple-A championship as toward the end of his first managerial stint, a wave of future Kansas City stars like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Salvy Perez were promoted.

That group helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series when Jirschele was Kansas City's third base coach. Jirschele had been a minor-league bench coach in the organization the past two years.

"I'm excited. At first, I wasn't sure if I knew what I was getting myself into. But it's fun, it's fun to be with the kids. That's what keeps an old guy like me young," Jirschele said last month after being named manager. "It's not like I haven't done it before. I pretty much know what to expect."

Many Chaser standouts have climbed the ladder to Kansas City the past two years. Six of Kansas City's position starters in Thursday's opener with Minnesota had recently been regulars with the Chasers — Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares.

Two of last year's top home run hitters is expected to be back. Brewer Hicklen nearly became the second minor leaguer since 2010 to join the 30-30-30 club in 2022 as he finished with 35 steals, 30 doubles and 28 home runs. He's expected to be sidelined early in the season with a right elbow strain.

Nick Pratto, who hit seven homers in 49 games with the Royals in 2022, starts the season with the Chasers.