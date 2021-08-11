Nebraska Little League champ Hastings to play South Dakota in Midwest Regional semifinal

Nebraska Little League champion Hastings will play South Dakota on Thursday at 10 a.m. in a Midwest Regional semifinal at Whitestown, Indiana.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Hastings is 2-0 in the regional, having defeated North Dakota (1-0) and Minnesota (2-0). South Dakota also has posted a pair of shutout wins over Iowa (10-0) and Missouri (7-0).

Thursday’s semifinal winner advances to the regional final to be played Saturday at 9 a.m. The semifinal loser will play an elimination game Friday at 10 a.m.

The top two teams from the double-elimination regional advance to the Little League World Series Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

