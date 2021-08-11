 Skip to main content
Nebraska Little League champ Hastings to play South Dakota in Midwest Regional semifinal
BASEBALL

Nebraska Little League champ Hastings to play South Dakota in Midwest Regional semifinal

Nebraska Little League champion Hastings will play South Dakota on Thursday at 10 a.m. in a Midwest Regional semifinal at Whitestown, Indiana.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Hastings is 2-0 in the regional, having defeated North Dakota (1-0) and Minnesota (2-0). South Dakota also has posted a pair of shutout wins over Iowa (10-0) and Missouri (7-0).

Thursday’s semifinal winner advances to the regional final to be played Saturday at 9 a.m. The semifinal loser will play an elimination game Friday at 10 a.m.

The top two teams from the double-elimination regional advance to the Little League World Series Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

