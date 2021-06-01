Omaha Eight: Jon Nyatawa's picks for the College World Series

A canceled 2020 College World Series meant Omaha had no surprising underdogs to root for, or faithful SEC fans to tailgate with, or high-profile MLB prospects to marvel at.

It's business as usual this summer, though. The CWS is back. And 64 teams will start competing this weekend for the chance to make it here.

Which squads are the ones to watch? Here are eight predictions for a possible 2021 CWS field:

Arkansas — The Razorbacks have been ranked atop all the national top 25 polls for nearly two months. Their 22 SEC wins matched a program record. They won their first-ever SEC tournament title last week. Hard to bet against Arkansas.

Stanford — The Cardinal went 10-5 against the Pac-12's other four NCAA tournament teams and it took a series from UC Irvine. So this group is battle-tested. Plus, this program has earned a national seed the previous three NCAA tournaments, yet hasn't made it to Omaha since 2008. Stanford's due.

Oklahoma State — The Cowboys' bats get a lot of the attention but their pitching staff has produced the nation's eighth-best strikeout rate on the year (11.0 Ks per 9). And during this recent hot streak (11 wins in the last 14 games), the OSU arms have combined for a 3.73 ERA.