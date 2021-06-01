Omaha Eight: Jon Nyatawa's picks for the College World Series

The last time the NCAA baseball tournament took place, the favorites had their fun.
Yes, Michigan made a Cinderella run to the national title game — the Wolverines' season had nearly ended in the Big Ten tournament, yet they stormed their way through the Corvallis Regional, past No. 1 seed UCLA and into Omaha. It was a remarkable story.
But elsewhere across the 64-team field in 2019?
Lots of chalk.
There were 12 regional hosts that advanced out of the first weekend, the highest total in nine years. Five of the top 8 national seeds made it to Omaha, matching the most in eight years.
Vanderbilt, the No. 2 overall seed, won the national title, marking the third straight season that one of the tournament's top 3 seeds clinched the crown.
So perhaps this year will be different.
A smaller 2020 MLB draft and the extra eligibility rules increased the talent pool across the sport. As a result, there are several strong No. 2 and No. 3 seeds headed to hostile regional sites this week — and even a couple capable No. 4 seeds (like Wright State and Grand Canyon) that could make some early noise.
We'll see how it all shakes out.
If there are games to be played, you can bet the storylines will have intrigue. That's what we missed last year.
A canceled 2020 College World Series meant Omaha had no surprising underdogs to root for, or faithful SEC fans to tailgate with, or high-profile MLB prospects to marvel at.
It's business as usual this summer, though. The CWS is back. And 64 teams will start competing this weekend for the chance to make it here.
Which squads are the ones to watch? Here are eight predictions for a possible 2021 CWS field:
Arkansas — The Razorbacks have been ranked atop all the national top 25 polls for nearly two months. Their 22 SEC wins matched a program record. They won their first-ever SEC tournament title last week. Hard to bet against Arkansas.
Stanford — The Cardinal went 10-5 against the Pac-12's other four NCAA tournament teams and it took a series from UC Irvine. So this group is battle-tested. Plus, this program has earned a national seed the previous three NCAA tournaments, yet hasn't made it to Omaha since 2008. Stanford's due.
Oklahoma State — The Cowboys' bats get a lot of the attention but their pitching staff has produced the nation's eighth-best strikeout rate on the year (11.0 Ks per 9). And during this recent hot streak (11 wins in the last 14 games), the OSU arms have combined for a 3.73 ERA.
Vanderbilt — Pitching wins in the postseason, right? Well, the Commodores have the two of the best college arms on their staff. Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. The best 1-2 punch in the country. That duo alone makes Vanderbilt a tough out on a weekend. And obviously these Commodores, the reigning national champs, have the pedigree.
Dallas Baptist — This is the Patriots' seventh-consecutive NCAA regional appearance. They've failed to advance in the last six. And they are grouped this weekend with two of the most successful programs in college baseball's modern age, TCU and Oregon State. But DBU, and a lineup that ranks fifth nationally in slugging percentage (.519), won't back down.
Oregon — The Ducks, whose only CWS appearance came in 1954, would have to get past No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (although the Vols will have their hands full with a loaded regional). Oregon has the nation's 14th-best ERA (3.52) and 10th-best fielding percentage (.981). That's a winning formula.
Mississippi State — The SEC tournament did not go well. In their two losses, the Bulldogs were out-scored 25-3. Ouch. But a little home cookin' always helps you recharge and reset. And there's no place like Starkville, where Mississippi State's 13-3 in NCAA tournament games since 2007.
Miami — There's some buzz for a potential Florida-Texas match-up in the super regional rounds. Miami has the potential to spoil the party here. The Hurricanes already won a series in Gainsville this year. And their young arms (six of their top nine innings guys are freshmen) now have three months of seasoning.
