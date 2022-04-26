Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Toledo

Toledo hit three home runs to defeat the Storm Chasers 5-1 in the opener of a 12-game homestand Tuesday.

The second batter of the game, Kody Clemens, homered to right. It was the third homer this season for the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens.

Zack Short made it 2-0 in the third on a homer to left. Omaha pulled within 2-1 on Dairon Blanco's RBI groundout in the fifth, but Toledo's Ryan Kreidler answered with a two-run homer to center in the sixth for the 4-1 lead.

Omaha and Memphis continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Toledo (8-10) 101 002 001 - 5 7 0

Omaha (9-10) 000 010 000 - 1 2 2

W: Anderson, 1-1. L: Mengden, 0-2. 2B: T, Lopez; O, Isbel. HR: T, Clemens, Short, Kreidler.