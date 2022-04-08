Detroit Tigers honor Kimera Bartee in game against Chicago White Sox

The Detroit Tigers honored former first base coach Kimera Bartee during their home opener Friday against the Chicago White Sox. The Omaha Central and Creighton grad was 49 when he died Dec. 20 in Omaha from a brain tumor.

There was a moment of silence at Comerica Park and a video tribute for the former player, who played and coached in the majors for more than two decades. Bartee’s son, Amari, also threw out the ceremonial first pitch and other family members attended the game.

Bartee’s No. 18 jersey hung inside the coach’s locker and the team will wear a patch with “KB” on its jerseys this season.

Bartee was the first Central graduate to play in the majors. Before that, he was a part of the Bluejays’ 1991 College World Series team.

A 14th-round selection of the Baltimore Orioles in the 1993 draft, Bartee played in the minor leagues until 1996. He then played in the majors for six seasons — four with the Tigers and one each with the Reds and Rockies.

His career in coaching included 12 seasons within the Pirates organization — the last three, 2017-19, as the team's first base coach. He worked with the Phillies in 2020 and Detroit in 2021.