Donovan: We predicted the 2021 World Series champ three years ago. Do we want a do-over now?

And in seven months, we’ll find out if anyone was right.

Too bad we couldn’t predict how the rest of the world would change, though. Maybe you noticed.

We had an abbreviated major league season last year, no minor league season and a pandemic loomed over everything. It feels like sports is more unpredictable than ever.

A lot changed at The World-Herald since 2018, too.

Ownership of the paper changed, some of those employees who picked teams no longer work here and we feel a lot differently about the Astros’ 2017 title after learning of their systematic sign stealing.

That brings us to now, three years later on the verge of opening day 2021 on Thursday.

The teams we picked in 2018 all have a shot. Well, every team has a shot on opening day. Maybe even Pittsburgh. OK, maybe not Pittsburgh.

Given everything that has happened, forgive us, but maybe we deserve a mulligan. Don’t we all deserve one?

So given the opportunity, would the four prognosticators take a do-over? Do you double down or jump ship and pick a new horse? The answers might surprise you.

Jake Anderson's pick in 2018: Chicago White Sox