Donovan: We predicted the 2021 World Series champ three years ago. Do we want a do-over now?

Life doesn’t give you mulligans. Fortunately, sports can be a little more forgiving.
Maybe someone’s phone goes off during your swing. No one is sure if the ball was in. Your 8-year-old nephew doinks a shot.
It’s an unwritten sports rule. If all parties agree, what does a do-over hurt? Well ... it does depend on the stakes.
In the case of The World-Herald’s 2018 Major League Baseball preview, nothing but pride was on the line. Of course, pride is a big deal.
A quick refresher from three years ago: Four brave World-Herald co-workers embarked on a mission to pull off what Sports Illustrated accomplished in 2017. Three years earlier, the magazine picked the lowly Astros to win the World Series in 2017. And Houston did.
The idea was born before the start of the 2018 season. Let’s try to pick the winner of the World Series in three years.
Sure, you could pick the Yankees. Or Red Sox. Or Dodgers. But it’s not that simple.
This had to be in the spirit of the Sports Illustrated pick. It had to be a franchise that needed to rebuild, one that hadn’t been a recent contender.
Like Houston in 2014.
We came up with six teams — then trimmed it to four: the Braves, Padres, Phillies and White Sox. Each person picked a different underdog.
And in seven months, we’ll find out if anyone was right.
Too bad we couldn’t predict how the rest of the world would change, though. Maybe you noticed.
We had an abbreviated major league season last year, no minor league season and a pandemic loomed over everything. It feels like sports is more unpredictable than ever.
A lot changed at The World-Herald since 2018, too.
Ownership of the paper changed, some of those employees who picked teams no longer work here and we feel a lot differently about the Astros’ 2017 title after learning of their systematic sign stealing.
That brings us to now, three years later on the verge of opening day 2021 on Thursday.
The teams we picked in 2018 all have a shot. Well, every team has a shot on opening day. Maybe even Pittsburgh. OK, maybe not Pittsburgh.
Given everything that has happened, forgive us, but maybe we deserve a mulligan. Don’t we all deserve one?
So given the opportunity, would the four prognosticators take a do-over? Do you double down or jump ship and pick a new horse? The answers might surprise you.
Jake Anderson's pick in 2018: Chicago White Sox
Now: Maybe you scoffed in 2018, when I said the White Sox would win the 2021 World Series.
Entering this season, the White Sox have one of the MLB’s most potent offenses — even without Eloy Jimenez — and a good rotation, headlined by Lucas Giolito, who finished seventh in the Cy Young voting last season.
Chicago, which lost to Oakland in the wild card series in 2020, hired veteran manager Tony La Russa and made some key offseason additions to bolster depth: outfielder Adam Eaton and starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance Lynn.
Giolito, who was 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 starts last season, Keuchel and Lynn form a formidable top three, but depth is a concern. The White Sox will need a breakout season from right-hander Dylan Cease or left-hander Carlos Rodon.
Chicago finished second in the AL in runs and had a plus-60 run differential in 2020. Jimenez will miss five to six months with a torn pectoral tendon, but reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu (.317, 19 home runs, 60 RBIs), Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada will give the lineup plenty of punch.
Can La Russa help the South Side team claim its first division crown since 2008?
Sticking with Chicago
Steven Elonich’s pick in 2018: Atlanta
Now: The Atlanta Braves were coming off a three-season stretch that featured a combined 278 losses, and I had the audacity to tell you that they would be 2021 World Series champions.
The time is finally here and I see no reason to change my pick.
The argument was mostly based on the extraordinary talent in the Braves’ farm system, including six pitchers who were top-100 prospects. And would you look at that? At least three of those six will be in the 2021 rotation: Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Ian Anderson should join offseason signings Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly. Kyle Wright, another of those touted prospects, is also waiting in the wings.
Not to mention the top Braves prospect at that time, Ronald Acuna, has become half of arguably the best 1-2 punch in baseball alongside Freddie Freeman. Atlanta may want to make a midseason move for a top-end pitcher to solidify its chances, but mark my words (then and now), Atlanta will win the 2021 World Series.
Sticking with Atlanta
Gene Schinzel's pick in 2018: Philadelphia
Now: Three years ago, I made a case for the Phillies winning the 2021 World Series. As the season begins, I have a hard time making a convincing case that the Phillies will be in the playoffs in October.
Part of that is because they play in one of baseball’s best divisions. But mostly it’s because of a glaring deficiency the team has had since at least 2018 — a wobbly bullpen.
During a forgettable 2020, Philadelphia’s bullpen recorded 11 saves and 12 blown saves. The bullpen’s ERA was 7.06 as opponents hit .315.
Philadelphia added some new arms to shore up the bullpen, and the starting rotation has a couple of aces in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, but its overall depth isn’t great. What makes the Phillies dangerous, though, is when they come to the plate.
Since 2018, the lineup looks much different.
Before the 2019 season, Philadelphia signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year contract. Last season J.T. Realmuto, considered the best catcher in baseball, joined the team. The lineup also includes an established slugger in Rhys Hoskins and power-hitting shortstop Didi Gregorius.
And last August, the Phillies called up Omaha Roncalli graduate Alec Bohm, who was still playing college ball in the spring of 2018. Bohm was drafted third overall that summer, and rose quickly through the minors and made his MLB debut Aug. 13.
Bohm hit .338 with 23 RBIs in 44 games. He’s projected to be the team’s starting third baseman going forward.
So if the Phillies can straighten out their bullpen woes, maybe they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Hey, spring is all about optimism.
Sticking with Philadelphia
Zach Tegler's pick in 2018: San Diego
Now: After years of making big offseason moves that never quite panned out, the Padres finally returned to the playoffs in 2020 after a 14-year hiatus. The reason? A breakout season by second-year shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.
Three years ago, Tatis was one of the best prospects in the league. Now, he’s one of its best players.
Tatis finished fourth in NL MVP voting last year, and his neighbor on the left side of the infield, third baseman Manny Machado, was third.
Those two, along with past offseason acquisitions Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers, form a formidable lineup that carried San Diego to the NLDS last season.
But the Padres, who seemingly do not understand the meaning of the word “offseason,” made perhaps their most impactful additions this past winter, trading for starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.
Darvish, a four-time all-star, and Snell, a past Cy Young Award winner, might be one of the league’s best 1-2 punches atop a starting rotation.
At the very least, those two will help the Padres close the gap in the NL West with the Dodgers.
At best? They’ll take San Diego where it’s never been before — a World Series title.
Sticking with San Diego.
The 2021 MLB preview you were waiting for
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. New York Yankees
3. Atlanta Braves
4. San Diego Padres
5. Tampa Bay Rays
6. Minnesota Twins
7. Chicago White Sox
8. Toronto Blue Jays
9. New York Mets
10. Houston Astros
11. Oakland Athletics
12. St. Louis Cardinals
13. Milwaukee Brewers
14. Cleveland Indians
15. Chicago Cubs
16. Philadelphia Phillies
17. Los Angeles Angels
18. Washington Nationals
19. Boston Red Sox
20. Kansas City Royals
21. Seattle Mariners
22. Cincinnati Reds
23. Arizona Diamondbacks
24. San Francisco Giants
25. Miami Marlins
26. Detroit Tigers
27. Baltimore Orioles
28. Texas Rangers
29. Colorado Rockies
30. Pittsburgh Pirates
