Former Husker Alex Gordon adapting to life after professional baseball

Before taking a lap around the football field with the bat/torch, Gordon tested it with a few practice swings prior to its lighting. If he were still with the Royals, Gordon would have been in Kansas City preparing for a three-game series against Baltimore.

This weekend the Gordons are staying in the Kansas City area. That’s because the Royals are honoring Gordo with his latest bobblehead — one that features the eight Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves he won for his defensive prowess in left field.

Gordon is scheduled to throw out the first pitch of Saturday’s game against Detroit on Nebraska night at Kauffman Stadium.

When Gordon does get the chance to come back to Lincoln, which he said doesn’t happen often enough, he’s still able to get into the practice facility at Haymarket Park that bears his name.

“There’s no key, there’s a passcode,” Gordon said. “I have the passcode. If I want to go in, in the past (former Nebraska coach Darin) Erstad has been great with me, and I’m sure Will (Bolt) will do the same.

“I don’t get down here as much as I’d like to because we live in Kansas City full-time. It’s pretty special what they built over there, and I was just happy to be a part of it.”