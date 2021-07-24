Former Husker Alex Gordon adapting to life after professional baseball

LINCOLN — Even in retirement, it’s important for Alex Gordon to keep some basic routines and make sure he’s accomplishing things that are important to him.
After 14 seasons with the Kansas City Royals, the player fans affectionately call Gordo now has a schedule to keep taking his three kids to school, with the occasional tee time thrown in to sate those competitive urges.
More family time has been the best part of Gordon’s first summer not playing professional baseball since being taken as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 Major League Baseball draft.
“It’s been good,” Gordon said. “Playing 14-plus years in the majors, 162 games a year, it takes a lot of family time away. So just catching up on that, those missed opportunities with my three kids, my wife and my family just enjoying stuff with them and being around a lot more.
“I’m missing baseball but they’re kind of filling that void for me.”
Gordon, his wife Jamie and their kids — sons Max and Sam, and daughter Joey — now do most of their traveling together instead of dad heading out for a 10-game road trip to the West Coast. The Gordons' most recent trip was last week to Lincoln for the opening ceremonies of the Cornhusker State Games.
Back at Seacrest Field where Gordon played football at Lincoln Southeast, he was the mystery torch lighter who officially opened the 2021 Games. The torch was built into a baseball bat ordered by CSG officials from the Louisville Slugger company.
Before taking a lap around the football field with the bat/torch, Gordon tested it with a few practice swings prior to its lighting. If he were still with the Royals, Gordon would have been in Kansas City preparing for a three-game series against Baltimore.
This weekend the Gordons are staying in the Kansas City area. That’s because the Royals are honoring Gordo with his latest bobblehead — one that features the eight Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves he won for his defensive prowess in left field.
Gordon is scheduled to throw out the first pitch of Saturday’s game against Detroit on Nebraska night at Kauffman Stadium.
When Gordon does get the chance to come back to Lincoln, which he said doesn’t happen often enough, he’s still able to get into the practice facility at Haymarket Park that bears his name.
“There’s no key, there’s a passcode,” Gordon said. “I have the passcode. If I want to go in, in the past (former Nebraska coach Darin) Erstad has been great with me, and I’m sure Will (Bolt) will do the same.
“I don’t get down here as much as I’d like to because we live in Kansas City full-time. It’s pretty special what they built over there, and I was just happy to be a part of it.”
Being able to play for the same team for 14 seasons, one that is just three hours from his hometown, was a blessing Gordon said he knows most players don’t get to experience.
“I was pretty fortunate in my career to play close to home in Kansas City,” Gordon said. “Even though we’re in Kansas City full-time, my wife is from here, to have both of our families close enough to where we can just hit I-29 and get there quick.”
Gordon said he kept close tabs on the Huskers this season as they won the Big Ten championship and nearly knocked off No. 1 seed Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional. Gordon was the national player of the year in 2005, the last time the Huskers advanced to the College World Series.
Though he and Bolt didn’t get to play together, the two have become friends as Husker alums.
“I missed him by one year but we’re really good friends,” Gordon said. “Their pitching coach, Jeff Christy, I roomed with him and went to high school with him. I was pulling for those two guys. It was good to see Nebraska on that big stage doing some good things."
Gordon, who was honored in April as the first Royals player to have his locker dedicated in the team's 52-year history, said he keeps close tabs on his team. From his couch. Catcher Salvador Perez's all-star season has caught his attention.
“He’s just on some kind of level right now,” Gordon said. “Maybe taking a year off from catching all those years kind of refreshed him, but he looks great right now. His first half has been amazing, and you saw what he did during the Home Run Derby.
“The talent’s been there, I think he’s just unleashing it all right now. To have 20 home runs at the all-star break is pretty special.”
While Gordon said his favorite stadium outside of Kauffman was Boston's Fenway Park and his favorite city on the road was Chicago, he's glad most days his trips to take the kids to school are the farthest he has to go.
“I’ve got nothing else to do, so I have my routine still,” Gordon said. “Being away for so long with baseball, it’s just good to be in their lives a little bit more and be present with them.
“I miss the camaraderie with the guys and some of the things we did. The family has filled that void for me, for sure.”