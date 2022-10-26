Former Omaha Roncalli star Alec Bohm making World Series run with Philadelphia Phillies

Even back in high school, coaches say Alec Bohm seemed destined for something greater.

Few probably knew that destiny would make the Roncalli graduate the first Omaha native to compete in the World Series in more than 25 years.

“In a way, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Crimson Pride baseball coach Jake Hoover said. “But baseball has been his whole life and he’s had an impact wherever he’s played.”

That journey includes Roncalli, Wichita State and eventually his starting third base position with the Philadelphia Phillies. Bohm is expected to be batting in his usual sixth spot when the World Series begins Friday in Houston.

“Alec is trying to keep an even keel these days,” said his father, Dan Bohm. “Not too high or too low.”

Dan and his wife Lisa have been traveling the country in an RV watching their son play this season. He estimated they had put 30,000 miles on the vehicle.

He added that they’re typical sports parents and have a certain amount of anxiety watching the games.

“I’m not too bad because I take the attitude there’s nothing we can do,” Dan said. “But ‘mama’ gets more nervous than I do.”

Alec was born Aug. 3, 1996. He grew up to be a power hitter for the Crimson Pride and batted over .500 to earn All-Nebraska honors as a junior and senior.

He did some of that offensive damage for the Class B Crimson Pride against Omaha Gross, and coaches Mike Filipowicz and Jim Hempel remember him.

“When we played them, he was the only kid using a wooden bat,” Hempel said. “We weren’t entirely familiar with him at that point and ‘Flip’ (Filipowicz) turned to me and said, ‘Who the heck is this?’”

Hempel, then an assistant and now the Cougars’ head coach, said Bohm quickly made his presence felt while using that wooden bat – which lacks the jump of an aluminum bat that most other high schoolers use.

“He hit a couple of rockets that day, even with the bat he was using,” Hempel said. “I think the pro scouts were on him at that point, which is why he was using the wood.”

Filipowicz, the Cougars’ former head coach, remembers Bohm as “an awful good player.”

“Seeing him play for Roncalli, I got the feeling that he was destined for something big,” Filipowicz said. “Watching him on TV, it’s amazing to think that he’s a kid who made it.”

Hoover said he had no problem with Bohm using a wooden bat.

“Whatever he was swinging, he was going to be successful,” the coach said. “He’s always been an impressive hitter at the plate.”

Hoover, who took over the Roncalli program before Bohm’s senior season, said that goes back to Alec’s strong work ethic and the extra work he put in with his father.

“He had the skill set, the physicality and the drive,” Hoover said. “He was constantly honing his craft and spent countless hours in the batting cage because he had a dream.”

Still, that dream is one that often goes unfulfilled. It’s estimated that one out of every 200 high school seniors — approximately 0.5% — will someday be drafted by an MLB team.

After Nebraska showed little recruiting interest, Bohm played collegiately at Wichita State. He finished with a career .317 batting average and 126 RBIs.

“He was disappointed, not getting drafted out of high school,” Hoover said. “But I think that was a blessing in disguise because he had a chance to grow as a player at Wichita State.”

Those lofty numbers drew the attention of the Phillies, who had lacked a strong third baseman for several years. He was selected in the first round and the third player overall in the 2018 MLB draft.

After working his way through the minors, Bohm made his major-league debut in August 2020. He rapped a double in his first at-bat against Baltimore.

He had 180 plate appearances in the pandemic-shortened season and batted .338 to finish in a tie for second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Bohm got the opening-day start in 2021 but had his share of struggles, both defensively and at the plate. He spent a month at the Triple-A level and finished the MLB season batting .247.

His defensive woes continued early this season and the low point came on April 11 when he made three throwing errors in a home game against the New York Mets. As the boos rained down from the fickle Philadelphia fans, he was caught on camera saying “I (expletive) hate this place,”

He apologized after the game, saying the comment was made out of frustration.

Bohm bounced back to bat .280 this season while becoming a key member of “The Fighting Phils,” who eliminated three playoff teams – St. Louis, Atlanta and San Diego – en route to the World Series.

When he takes the field Friday in Houston, Bohm is believed to be the first Omaha native to play in the World Series since Wade Boggs – the son of military parents -- played for the champion New York Yankees in 1996. Before that it was Bob Gibson, who pitched for St. Louis against Detroit in the 1968 classic.

Others have come close.

Millard North grad Conor Gillaspie received a World Series ring after San Francisco won the 2012 Series but he was not on the active roster for the postseason.

Omaha Northwest graduate Gregg Olson – who was born in Scribner, Nebraska -- pitched in the majors for 13 years but was not on a World Series roster. He came close in 1995 while pitching for Cleveland but his contract was sold to Kansas City in July, a few months before the Indians made the World Series.

Catcher Bruce Benedict was born in Alabama but played at Millard South and later UNO. He played for Atlanta from 1978 to 1989, retiring two years before the Braves made the Series.

Hoover said that he’s a Red Sox fan but cheers for the Phillies because of Bohm.

“I have to put the game on when they’re playing,” he said. “Our 2-year-old wanted to change the channel the other day and I wouldn’t let him do it.”

Hoover added that Bohm deserves credit for overcoming his early-season struggles.

“I know he caught some flack for what happened at that game early this season,” the coach said. “But the fact he was able to work through that shows the determination that he’s got.”

Bohm’s defense, which was on display in the St. Louis series, also has improved. He made several key plays to blunt potential big innings as Philadelphia swept the best-of-three series.

Bohm is the second player from Roncalli to reach the majors. Tim Burke was an All-Big Eight pitcher for Nebraska and went on to play for three MLB teams from 1985 to 1992, making the All-Star Game in 1989.

Hoover said watching Bohm excel at the highest level is a positive, not just for Roncalli but the entire state.

“There’s not a whole lot of words to describe it,” he said. “There’s a unique feeling of pride and I think we’re all living vicariously through him.”

It’s a two-way street, according to what Bohm recently told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I’m kind of proud of where I’ve come from,” he said. “And I’m super proud of where we are.”

Gross's coach Hempel said he’ll continue to follow the career of Bohm, the former high school kid with the wooden bat.

“It will be exciting to see a local guy play in the Series,” he said. “I can’t wait for that.”

That feeling also goes for Bohm’s parents.

“You kind of pinch yourself at this point,” Dan Bohm said. “To think of our son playing in the World Series? Holy moly.”