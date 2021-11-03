Former World-Herald employee predicted Braves as World Series champs in 2018

Each year, the World-Herald does a Major League Baseball season preview. And in 2018, we had an idea.

The Astros were coming off a title in 2017, and the Sports Illustrated cover story in 2014 became somewhat famous. Houston slugger George Springer was taking a big swing with the headline: “YOUR 2017 WORLD SERIES CHAMPS.”

SI pulled it off. Why don’t we take a swing?

In 2018, we published our picks — for who would win the 2021 World Series. Yes, that was plural picks. We submitted four choices and stated our case for who would win.

And on Tuesday night, we had a winner. And a winning prognosticator.

Former OWH deputy digital editor Steven Elonich wrote in 2018: “The Braves have lost 278 games since 2015 -- more than any three-year stretch by the franchise since 1988 through 1990, which directly preceded 14 consecutive division titles.