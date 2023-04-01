INDIANAPOLIS — Jakson Reetz hit a grand slam to left field in the fifth inning as he helped the Omaha Storm Chasers cruise to a 12-1 win over Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

The Norris graduate drove in five runs and was one of three Chasers with three hits. The others were Dairon Blanco and Nick Pratto.

Logan Porter hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for Omaha's first homer of the season. Maikel Garcia drove in three runs for the second straight day.

Starter Austin Cox struck out five allowed one hits in the first three innings, then Drew Parrish didn't allow a hit in his three innings to earn the win.

Omaha and Indianapollis complete their series at 12:35 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (2-0) 002 152 011 - 12 16 0

Indianapolis (0-2) 000 000 100 - 1 5 2

W: Parrish, 1-0. L: Smith, 0-1. 2B: O, Garcia, Gentry; I, Swaggerty. HR: O, Porter, Reetz