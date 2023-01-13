Mike Jirschele to return as manager of Omaha Storm Chasers

The Omaha Storm Chasers will have a new manager this spring, but he'll be a familiar face in the dugout.

Mike Jirschele, the franchise's all-time winningest manager, is returning to that position this season, the Kansas City Royals announced Friday.

That announcement caps a week of reshuffling of coaches within the organization.

On Wednesday, Scott Thorman, who was Omaha's manager in 2022, was named the minor league field coordinator for the Royals.

"It is going to be great to have Jirsch back in a Storm Chaser uniform," Omaha vice president/general manager Laurie Schlender said. "He has been an important part of our franchise's history and understands not only what it takes to win in Omaha but how important it is for us as an organization to give back to our community."

The 63-year-old Jirschele led the Omaha franchise from 1995-97 as well as 2003-13. That stretch was capped by winning the 2013 Triple-A championship.

Jirschele's overall managerial record with the franchise is 995-1,018. This will Jirschele's 32nd season with the Royals organization. He was a bench coach the past two seasons as he was at the High-A level in 2021 before spending 2022 with the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

In between those minor league stints, Jirschele was a coach with Kansas City. After winning the Triple-A title, he joined the Royals for the 2014 season and later became their third-base coach until the 2018 season. He helped the Royals win their second World Series in 2015.

The Chasers also announced that Dane Johnson will be the team's pitching coach this season and Bijan Rademacher will be the hitting coach.

