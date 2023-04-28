For a guy who was cut from his high school baseball team, Conner Watson has done pretty well for himself.

The 2010 Millard North graduate is the lead hitting instructor at Driveline Baseball in Arizona. The high-tech facility helps players at all levels get the most out of their ability.

That includes major leaguers, and Watson has worked with several. Topping the list is Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

“I worked with him last season,” Watson said. “The ability he possesses is just unbelievable.”

Watson has coached for several years, an interesting choice for someone who was cut from the Mustangs’ varsity before his junior year. He went on to play three American Legion seasons for the Millard Sox.

He later coached the Sox and also at Millard North, working with head coach Dave Cork.

“Dave hired a guy he had cut once upon a time,” Watson said. “I was really thankful for that.”

Other assistant coaching jobs on the collegiate front led him to apply for a hitting internship at Driveline.

“I thought I’d take a chance,” he said. “I got the job and seven months later, I was running the hitting department here in Arizona.”

Watson’s workplace is almost futuristic in its approach.

“Think of a training facility with about 1,000 computers and 50 or so computer science people analyzing the data,” he said. “It’s really something to see.”

Watson said machines can be programmed to simulate any MLB pitcher.

“We have a lot of toys at our disposal,” he said. “We can program the metrics of a certain pitcher’s fastball so there’s a lot of nuance.”

Some of those toys also can capture swing changes through motion capture-hitting biomechanics.

Because of its Arizona location near several spring training facilities, Watson said several major-league players use the facility. Driveline devotees include Nolan Arenado and Lars Nootbaar of St. Louis, Kyle Isbel of Kansas City and Tim Anderson of the White Sox.

Several Dodgers players — Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux — also have used Driveline. The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, San Francisco’s Sean Manaea and Boston’s Kenley Jansen have derived pitching benefits from the facility.

Then there’s the Angels’ Ohtani, considered perhaps the most complete player in the game.

“He looks like an NFL wide receiver,” Watson said. “He would ask what the record was for something and then go after it.”

Watson said he still keeps up on Millard North baseball and was aware that Mustangs’ coach Cork just won his 400th career game. He started attending the school a year after the 2005 season, when Millard North went 35-0 to capture the Class A title.

“A bunch of us got notes from our parents to be excused from school so we could go watch the championship game at Rosenblatt,” he said. “Some things you just never forget.”

Watson said baseball is catching up to other sports in terms of technology.

“I played four years of college golf and we had all sorts of computerized tools to improve our games,” he said. “Golf has been ahead of baseball for years in that area but that’s changing.”

Watson added that he gets a kick out of working with MLB players after not quite making the cut back in high school.

“I was OK at hitting back then, but I’ve learned so much since,” he said. “It makes me feel good to help these guys become better players.”