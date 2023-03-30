Below are the Nebraska-born MLB players as well as other local standouts who are on 2023 Opening Day MLB rosters.
Ty Blach (Creighton), P, Colorado
Alec Bohm (Omaha Roncalli), 3B, Philadelphia
Aaron Bummer (Nebraska), P, White Sox
Jake Diekman (Wymore, Doane), P, White Sox
Nicky Lopez (Creighton), INF, Kansas City
Jake Meyers (Omaha Westside, NU), OF, Houston
Erik Swanson (Iowa Western), P, Toronto
