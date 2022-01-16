The kid feels the weight of history. How couldn’t he?

At 16, Jasson Dominguez got a $5 million signing bonus from the New York Yankees to play baseball. Scouts called the Dominican center fielder the best international prospect ever, a switch-hitting Mike Trout, the next (gulp) Mickey Mantle.

Dominguez is 18 now, still dreaming of Yankee Stadium while he navigates the minor leagues and learns a foreign language. This winter, one of his coaches — a 34-year-old trailblazer from Omaha — organized a weekly Zoom session to connect with prospects and assist their English acquisition. It’s casual conversation. Grammar and pronunciation. More about culture than curveballs.

Recently, Dominguez asked the teacher an unusual question: How do you handle the pressure of being a woman in baseball?

“It’s funny when people don’t think a woman can relate to a player,” says the coach, Rachel Balkovec.

One of baseball’s most unusual stories got even better last week when the Yankees named Balkovec, an Omaha Skutt graduate and former Creighton softball player, the new manager of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons. She was already the first-ever woman to coach minor league hitting. Now she’s the first female MLB-affiliated manager.

The Yankees cited Balkovec’s credentials, not her gender. She has worked in professional baseball for a decade. She owns two master’s degrees in biomechanics. She’s a former strength and conditioning coach. She’s bilingual.

“There is always a first,” Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday. “There’s always someone who emerges who is not afraid, who wants it, goes after it and is strong enough to take it. Unfortunately, in some categories, it takes longer than others. ...

“The best person on the job was Rachel.”

Balkovec didn’t earn her new role easily. Over the past decade, some organizations flat-out told her they didn’t hire her because of her gender. Briefly, she changed the name on her résumé to “Rae” just so she might get a phone call.

She doesn’t shy away from her symbolic significance. In fact, she embraces it.

“I don’t think you sign your name on the dotted line to do something like this and then say, ‘Well, I don’t want to be a role model. ... I want to be a visible idea for young women. I want to be a visible idea for dads that have daughters. I want to be out there. I have two jobs, and that’s fine.

“I’m pretty sure Jackie Robinson didn’t sign up for his job and then go, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want to sign autographs.’”

News of her managing assignment prompted official statements from power brokers like Rob Manfred and tweets from sports pioneers like Billie Jean King. “History made in baseball!” said King, who busted her own barriers in tennis 50 years ago.

Balkovec’s response? “OK, I can die now. My career is over. Billie Jean King congratulates me.”

More likely, Balkovec is just getting started.

A long road

“The world is made for people who aren’t cursed with self-awareness.”

Remember the quote? "Bull Durham"? Another female icon in baseball, Annie Savoy, reinforces one of baseball’s keys. Analysis leads to paralysis. Better not to think, like Nuke LaLoosh. Just play.

Rachel Balkovec can't help it. She’s experienced too much. Lived too many places. From Thailand to Amsterdam to Australia (during COVID), not to mention every corner of America. To call Balkovec a free spirit would be a massive understatement.

“I end up taking long trips trying to go as far off the grid as I can,” she said in a phone interview, “much to the displeasure of my Nebraska parents.”

During her offseason cross-country drives (her favorite pastime), she shuts off her phone and carves out time to ponder who she is, where she’s going and why. Always why.

Self-reflection starts with a childhood in west Omaha alongside two sisters, all raised to be spitfires. “Absolute hellions,” Rachel says. Mom taught them “life isn’t fair.” Dad preached 100% determination, especially in sports.

In fourth grade, Rachel told her teacher at St. Robert Bellarmine that she wanted to be the NFL’s first female player — a kicker. She settled for all-state honors in softball and a Division I scholarship.

At Creighton, Balkovec struggled with the yips — the simple task of throwing the ball back to the pitcher — and transferred to New Mexico, where her playing career ended quietly. But she found a new passion: professional baseball.

To be honest, she didn’t love the game itself. Too slow. But she grew fascinated by the minor leagues. Specifically, Latin players’ endless, meandering journey to the majors.

In 2010, as a graduate assistant strength coach at LSU, she started thinking about a career in baseball. Her boss laughed at her. Women don’t work in baseball! She was naïve enough to try.

“I didn’t know what I was up against. That was great. I might have stopped.”

Over the next four years, Balkovec traveled the country, piling up internships, draining her bank account, often sleeping in her car and repeatedly banging her head against glass ceilings. Sometimes organizations said they’d hire her ... if only she were a man.

Balkovec received multiple job offers to work in women’s sports, usually for universities. Nothing against women’s sports, she said, but no thanks. Discrimination carved out a chip on her shoulder. Resilience became her identity.

“I thought, this is what’s going on in the world. I’ve got to change it.”

Finally, in 2014, she broke through. The St. Louis Cardinals hired Balkovec as a minor league strength and conditioning coordinator. She had roughly $14 in her bank account.

“I called my parents and said, ‘Hey, I just made history. Can I borrow some money? Because I’m broke and I gotta get to spring training.'”

Balkovec’s endless curiosity eventually drove her to Latin America, where she learned Spanish. It eventually shifted her focus to hitting mechanics, prompting the Yankees to hire her as minor league hitting coordinator in 2020.

COVID-19 derailed the first minor league season, but Balkovec took advantage of a gradual “on-ramp.” Slowly she built relationships.

She understood the players’ curiosity; she echoed it. “Geez, what am I going to look like in a uniform?” But competence is a pretty good weapon against skepticism.

The Yankees recognized that Balkovec’s gift wasn’t teaching weight lifting or swing path, it was leadership.

“I imagine there’s a lot of people thinking it’s a token hire,” Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson told The Athletic this week. “It’s disappointing, but when you spend time with her, work with her ... your mind would be changed instantly.”

Building the culture

So what can the Yankees expect from their new Tampa Tarpons manager? First of all, loud music in the clubhouse.

“Show a little salsa move and they forget you’re a woman,” Balkovec jokes.

But her coaching style goes far beyond musical taste. It starts with culture, a “whimsical” word, Balkovec says. But when it’s right, it frees up players to maximize their talent. Baseball is best performed with a singular focus. Tunnel vision. See ball, hit ball.

“But the thing that allows them to be focused on those things,” Balkovec said, “is lowering their anxiety, lowering their distractions, making them feel comfortable by knowing who they are and lessening their insecurities in life.”

Balkovec intends to set clear standards and hold players accountable. Define precisely what “run hard” means. What “work hard” means. What “be on time” means. What a “clean locker” means.

“That’s John Wooden telling guys how to put their socks on. That’s Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt telling guys how to stand during the national anthem.”

Then she’ll blend discipline with sincerity. Learn the names of the players’ girlfriends. And their dogs. And their parents. Empathize with the pressure they face and the struggles they endure.

“You just design the environment and let the rest take care of itself.”

On a conference call Wednesday with more than 100 reporters (not exactly normal for minor league managers), one New York writer asked Balkovec about Jasson Dominguez’s progress. She immediately focused on his personal development. His character. His leadership. His eagerness to learn.

“He can hit the ball hard; we all know that.”

It’s not to say Balkovec doesn’t know the fundamentals of hitting — she spent a year studying cutting-edge hitting technology. But she doesn’t lose sleep over mechanics.

“I lose sleep over culture and human development. Are we doing right by the players as people and making sure they’re finding their purpose and it’s not just hitting a baseball and making a bunch of money? What are they going to do with this platform they have?’”

Sounds an awful lot like the questions she asks herself.

Pressure is on

The scene felt like a movie. Maybe even a mob movie.

Last month, Balkovec flew to Tampa to meet with one of her minor league players. During the visit to Yankees headquarters, her boss gave her a heads up. It might be time to consider a new assignment.

The next day, farm director Kevin Reese summoned Balkovec to a conference room. Big couches lined the walls. Windows overlooked the field. The sun was setting.

“I won’t forget it anytime soon.”

There, the Yankees made her the first female manager in minor league history.

Balkovec has bigger goals than the Tampa Tarpons, like leading an MLB team from the front office as general manager. The Marlins hired Kim Ng in 2020. Why not Balkovec, too? She has less glamorous dreams, too. Like starting sports academies in the Dominican Republic.

For women.

"Bull Durham" preached the bliss of baseball ignorance, but Balkovec has learned the value of self-awareness. Of stepping away from your path and seeing the context of your journey, with all its achievements and frustrations. It’s a pretty good lesson for players, too. If your pursuit is merely personal gain, Balkovec says, it’s easy to give up. Dark times hold no meaning.

“But if you know what you’re doing and your purpose, those dark times just propel you.”

Four years ago, as an Astros strength and conditioning minor league coach, Balkovec studied physics flashcards on the floor of a San Antonio women’s restroom stall because the clubhouse didn’t have room for her. Three years ago, in pursuit of her second master’s in Amsterdam, she slept on a mattress she’d pulled from a dumpster.

“If you know my story and you have a pulse,” she says, “I think it’s pretty hard not to get behind what’s going on here. ... It’s the American dream.”

Surely Dominguez can relate. When the news broke last week, the Yankees’ 18-year-old phenom joined the chorus of congratulations, texting Balkovec the link on social media. It was just days after Dominguez had asked her about the burden of expectations.

“Here comes the pressure!” Balkovec told him.

Truth is, baseball history didn’t stumble on a little hellion from Omaha. She pursued and captured it. Which brings us back to the big question: How does Rachel Balkovec handle the pressure of being a woman in baseball? It reminds her of a quote from one of her heroes, Billie Jean King.

“Pressure,” Balkovec says, “is a privilege.”

