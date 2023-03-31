INDIANAPOLIS — Omaha rallied from four runs down in the seventh inning as the Chasers stormed back for an 8-6 win over Indianapolis in the Triple-A opener for both teams.

Down 6-4 in the ninth, three singles and an error started the inning, then Tucker Bradley drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it with one out. Leadoff man Samad Taylor followed with a two-run single to left to give Omaha its first lead.

Two relievers with MLB experience, Collin Snider and Josh Staumont, shut down Indianapolis over the last two innings.

Indianapolis had six of its 11 hits in the first inning as it built a 5-0 lead.

Omaha chipped away, making it 5-3 in the seventh when Taylor hit an RBI triple and Maikel Garcia followed with a run-scoring single.

The Chases made it 5-4 in the eighth when Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs. Indianapolis tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, but Omaha responded again.

The teams continue their series at 12:35 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (0-1) 000 010 214 - 8 12 0

Indianapolis (1-0) 500 000 01x - 6 11 2

W: Snider, 1-0. L: de Los Santos. S: Staumont, 1. 2B: O. Alexander, Bradley; I: Swaggerty, Marcano, Mathias, Gonzales. 3B: O, Taylor. HR: I, Rodriguez