INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time this weekend, Omaha won with a late rally as the Storm Chasers completed a three-game sweep of Indianapolis.

Omaha hit two homers and scored seven runs in the eighth inning to race to an 8-3 win Sunday afternoon.

Down 3-1, Samad Taylor led off the inning with a homer before Nick Loftin's three-run home run gave the Chasers the lead. Taylor also added a two-out RBI infield single in the inning, while Maikel Garcia capped the scoring with a two-run double.

Jackson Kowar pitched three scoreless innings in the middle of the game to earn the win.

The Chasers return to play their home opener on Tuesday against Toledo.

Omaha (3-0) 000 010 070 - 8 12 0

Indianapolis (0-3) 030 000 000 - 3 11 2

W: Kowar, 1-0. L: Zamora, 0-1. 2B: O, Garcia; I, Marcano. 3B: I, Young. HR: O, Blanco, Taylor, Loftin; I, Gonzales