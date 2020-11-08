Roncalli grad Alec Bohm is a finalist for National League rookie of the year

Alec Bohm
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
World-Herald staff reports
Alec Bohm didn't start the season on the Philadelphia Phillies' roster, but the Omaha Roncalli graduate may end the season as the National League rookie of the year.
Bohm is one of three finalists for the honor, which will be awarded Monday. The other finalists are San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth and Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams.
Bohm, the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft,
made his major league debut Aug. 13. And the 24-year-old Bohm became Philadelphia's everyday third baseman.
Bohm excelled in September, when he hit .367 (40 of 109) with 16 RBIs.
For the season, Bohm hit .338 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 44 games. He led all NL rookies in RBIs, hits (54) and multihit games (18). And of rookies who made at least 150 plate appearances, Bohm led in batting average and slugging percentage (.481).
